Share Page Support Us
Pinterest
Twitter
Google
LinkedIn
Digg
Stumbleupon
Reddit
Tumblr
Blogger
Facebook
Print Page
Email Page
Send Text Message

Close Encounters of the Third Kind Original Press Booklet (1977)

Close Encounters of the Third Kind Original Press Booklet (1977)
View larger

$15.00

From: $9.97


12 in stock
9100
Close Encounters of the Third Kind Original Press Booklet (1977)

1 in stock
9101
Close Encounters of the Third Kind Original Press Booklet (1977)

1 in stock
9102
Close Encounters of the Third Kind Original Press Booklet (1977)

1 in stock
9103
Close Encounters of the Third Kind Original Press Booklet (1977)

1 in stock
9104
Close Encounters of the Third Kind Original Press Booklet (1977)

1 in stock
9105
Close Encounters of the Third Kind Original Press Booklet (1977)


9100SKU: 191007-79357-1
Weight: 0.13 lbs
Condition: Very Good - The item is used but still in very good condition. There is little to no damage to the packaging, but it may have minor wear from storage over a long period of time. There may be minimal wear on the exterior of the item. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.
Close Encounters of the Third Kind Original Press Booklet (1977)
9101SKU: 191007-79357-2
Weight: 0.13 lbs
Condition: Very Good - The item is used but still in very good condition. There is little to no damage to the packaging, but it may have minor wear from storage over a long period of time. There may be minimal wear on the exterior of the item. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.
Close Encounters of the Third Kind Original Press Booklet (1977)
9102SKU: 191007-79357-3
Weight: 0.13 lbs
Condition: Very Good - The item is used but still in very good condition. There is little to no damage to the packaging, but it may have minor wear from storage over a long period of time. There may be minimal wear on the exterior of the item. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.
Close Encounters of the Third Kind Original Press Booklet (1977)
9103SKU: 191007-79357-4
Weight: 0.13 lbs
Condition: Very Good - The item is used but still in very good condition. There is little to no damage to the packaging, but it may have minor wear from storage over a long period of time. There may be minimal wear on the exterior of the item. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.
Close Encounters of the Third Kind Original Press Booklet (1977)
9104SKU: 191007-79357-5
Weight: 0.13 lbs
Condition: Very Good - The item is used but still in very good condition. There is little to no damage to the packaging, but it may have minor wear from storage over a long period of time. There may be minimal wear on the exterior of the item. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.
Close Encounters of the Third Kind Original Press Booklet (1977)
9105SKU: 191007-79357-6
Weight: 0.13 lbs
Condition: Very Good - The item is used but still in very good condition. There is little to no damage to the packaging, but it may have minor wear from storage over a long period of time. There may be minimal wear on the exterior of the item. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.
Close Encounters of the Third Kind Original Press Booklet (1977)

View All: Steven Spielberg  items
Product Types: Hit Pictures | Press Ads & Books
Lines: Cult Cinema Icons | Throwback Space
Genres: Adventure | Comedy | Drama | Mystery | Science Fiction
Studio: Columbia Tri-Star
Original U.S. Release: December 14, 1977
Rating: TV-MA
Visit our poster shop POSTER CRUSH: Art & Creativity | Comics & Fantasy Art | Movies, TV & Gaming | Music | Sports, Autos and Bikes
Visit our main page for additional items Here.

Details

Close Encounters of the Third Kind Original Press Booklet (1977).

The item is in very good condition with bends and creases. See photos for details.

Specifications

  • Pages: 12

Cast: Bob Balaban | Francois Truffaut | Melinda Dillon | Richard Dreyfuss | Teri Garr
Directors: Steven Spielberg
Project Name: Close Encounters of the Third Kind

Related Items

Marvel Cinematic Universe Guidebook: The Good, The Bad, The Guardians Hardcover Edition
Ultimate Collections World War II 8-DVD Box Set
1990: The Bronx Warriors Blu-ray + DVD Collector’s Edition Combo Pack
El Dorado Centennial Collection Special Edition
God’s Little Acre Movie Tie-In Edition (Signet S581, May 1958)
Killing Lincoln – Narrated by Tom Hanks Blu-ray + Digital HD Edition
Akira Symphonic Suite CD – Music by Geinoh Yamashirogumi
Phantom Thread Original Motion Picture Soundtrack – Music by Jonny Greenwood
Star Wars Episode V: The Empire Strikes Back Collector’s Edition Original Motion Picture Soundtrack with Rare Foldout Poster
David Cronenberg’s Rabid Special Slipcover Edition – Shout Factory

Categories

Adventure | Columbia Tri-Star | Comedy | Cult Cinema Icons | Drama | Featured | Featured - Email | Mystery | Press Ads & Books | Science Fiction | Throwback Space

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *