- Cast: Bolaji Badejo | Harry Dean Stanton | Helen Horton | Ian Holm | John Hurt | Sigourney Weaver | Tom Skerritt | Veronica Cartwright | Yaphet Kotto
- Directors: Ridley Scott
- Artists: Orlando Arocena
- Product Types: Poster Crush | Posters - Original
- Lines: The Museum of Fantastic Art
- Genres: Horror | Science Fiction
- Poster Categories: Movies & TV
- Studios: Printed In Blood | Twentieth Century Fox
- More: Ridley Scott | Sigourney Weaver | Tom Skerritt | Yaphet Kotto
Ridley Scott’s Alien 40th Anniversary Limited Edition Movie Poster Art Print by Orlando Arocena. These prints are part of a limited edition of 100 created of the art work and are printed on archival quality card stock paper.
Specifications
- Material:Card Stock Archival Paper
- Size:18x24
