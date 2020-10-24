Hajime Sorayama: Complete Masterworks Paperback Edition (2017)

Softcover Book SKU: 201024-82556-1

ISBN-10: 3037666668

ISBN-13: 9783037666661

Weight: 1.15 lbs

Condition: New



Product Types: Books | Hardcover Books

Lines: The Museum of Fantastic Art

Genres: Exploitation | Fantasy | Mature | Romance | Science Fiction

Studio: Edition Skylight

Item Release Date: September 1, 2017

Details

Sorayama’s acclaimed Masterworks in a complete and compact new edition

Sorayama’s erotic, futuristic, hyper-realistic illustrations create a visual landscape that would be impossible to achieve in photography alone. Only the masterful Sorayama, equipped with boundless imagination, is able to achieve this, using pencil and brush, acrylic paint, and airbrush. This thick tome is a reference catalogue to Sorayama’s rich work including new illustrations. His Complete Masterworks speak of extraordinary talent, wondrous imagination, and impeccable skill.

Hajime Sorayama is an illustrator known worldwide for his precisely detailed, erotic airbrush portrayals of women and feminine robots. He designed the female borg Romulan for the Star Trek series, provided art for Terminator 3, designed the first generation of Sony AIBO robotic pets, and was one of 25 Japanese artists to be commissed by Nike to create a tribute to the company’s White Dunk. His art has been featured in Penthouse and Playboy, and is in the permanent collections of MOMA and the Smithsonian Institution.

Specifications

Pages: 448

Size: 6.5 x 1.5 x 9.25 in

Language: English



Artists: Hajime Sorayama

