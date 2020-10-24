Hajime Sorayama: Complete Masterworks Paperback Edition (2017)

$50.99
Lines: The Museum of Fantastic Art
Sorayama’s acclaimed Masterworks in a complete and compact new edition
Sorayama’s erotic, futuristic, hyper-realistic illustrations create a visual landscape that would be impossible to achieve in photography alone. Only the masterful Sorayama, equipped with boundless imagination, is able to achieve this, using pencil and brush, acrylic paint, and airbrush. This thick tome is a reference catalogue to Sorayama’s rich work including new illustrations. His Complete Masterworks speak of extraordinary talent, wondrous imagination, and impeccable skill.
Hajime Sorayama is an illustrator known worldwide for his precisely detailed, erotic airbrush portrayals of women and feminine robots. He designed the female borg Romulan for the Star Trek series, provided art for Terminator 3, designed the first generation of Sony AIBO robotic pets, and was one of 25 Japanese artists to be commissed by Nike to create a tribute to the company’s White Dunk. His art has been featured in Penthouse and Playboy, and is in the permanent collections of MOMA and the Smithsonian Institution.
- Pages: 448
- Size: 6.5 x 1.5 x 9.25 in
- Language: English
Artists: Hajime Sorayama
