Bernie Wrightson Tribute Artbook Hardcover Edition

Artist Bernie Wrightson Tribute Artbook is a stunning 224-page collection of newly created artwork inspired by the works of legendary artist Bernie Wrightson. The book is a collaboration with Monster Forge Productions and curated by the same people who brought you Art books based upon John Carpenter’s The Thing, Stranger Things, Aliens and Ghostbusters.

Artist Bernie Wrightson Tribute Artbook features illustrations by Tim Bradstreet, Dan Brereton, Bill Sienkiewicz, Chogrin, Dave Dorman, Francesco Francavilla, Tony Harris, Liam Sharp, Kelley Jones, Joe Jusko, Dan Panosian, James O’Barr, Bill Morrison, Eric Powell, Attack Peter, Cliff Cramp, Vince Locke, William Stout, Mark Irwin and many more.

The incredible volume also includes written remembrances from Steve Niles, Shannon Eric Denton, Tim Bradstreet, Ron Marz, actor Thomas Jane, writer Howard Chaykin, Paul Levitz, Nancy A. Collins, Jim Valentino, Jimmy Palmiotti, Todd Stashwick and many more.

Specifications

Pages: 240

