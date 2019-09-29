Share Page Support Us
Pinterest
Twitter
Google
LinkedIn
Digg
Stumbleupon
Reddit
Tumblr
Blogger
Facebook
Print Page
Email Page
Send Text Message

Watching Anime Reading Manga

Watching Anime Reading Manga
View larger

$21.00

$9.97


1 in stock


Softcover BookSKU: 190929-79112-1
ISBN-10: 1880656922
ISBN-13: 9781880656921
Weight: 2.15 lbs
Condition: NM Near Mint - This item is used, but in mint to near mint condition. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.


Product Types: Books | Softcover Books
Genres: Action | Adventure | Animation | Anime | Family | Fantasy | Science Fiction
Studio: Stone Bridge Press
Item Release Date: September 1, 2004
Visit our main page for additional items Here.

Details

Anime’s influence can be found in every corner of American media, from film and television to games and graphic arts. And Fred Patten is largely responsible. He was reading manga and watching anime before most of the current generation of fans was born. In fact, it was his active participation in fan clubs and his prolific magazine writing that helped create a market and build American anime fandom into the vibrant community it is today. Watching Anime, Reading Manga gathers together a quarter-century of Patten’s lucid observations on the business of anime, fandom, artists, Japanese society and the most influential titles. Illustrated with original fanzine covers and archival photos. Foreword by Carl Macek (Robotech).

The item is in very good condition with bends, creases and edge wear. See photos for details.

Specifications

  • Size: 5.4 x 1 x 8.4 in
  • Pages: 360
  • Language: English


Authors: Carl Macek | Fred Patten

Related Items

Dawn of the Dead (1978) 24 x 36 inch Movie Poster
Funko POP Marvel Spider-Man Mister Negative Bobble-Head Figure #398
The Illustrated Man Blu-ray
The World’s Greatest Athlete Paperback Novelization (September 1974)
RARE Shaw Brothers The Super Inframan (Infra-Man) 21 x 30 Original Promotional Movie Poster (1975)
Driver for the Dead Comic 1 of 3 [BK05]
The Oath by Elie Wiesel Paperback 1st Edition 1974
The Dynamite Art of Alex Ross SIGNED Hardcover Edition 190143
The Art and Making of Alien: Covenant
The Bees Blu-ray + DVD Combo Pack

Categories

Action | Adventure | Animation | Anime | Family | Fantasy | Science Fiction | Softcover Books | Stone Bridge Press

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *