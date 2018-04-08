Twitter
Rogue One: A Star Wars Story Character Collage 23 x 34 inch Movie Poster

Rogue One: A Star Wars Story Character Collage 23 x 34 inch Movie Poster
View larger

$15.99

$9.97


4 in stock


PosterSKU: 180408-72430-1
Part No: RP14634
Weight: 1.02 lbs
Condition: New

Details

This beautiful large format poster features a collage of painted images from Lucasfilms’ Rogue One: A Star Wars Story.

Image: © and TM Lucasfilm Ltd

Specifications

  • Size: 23x34 in

Cast: Alan Tudyk | Ben Mendelsohn | Diego Luna | Donnie Yen | Felicity Jones | Forest Whitaker | Guy Henry | Jimmy Smits | Mads Mikkelsen | Riz Ahmed | Wen Jiang
Directors: Gareth Edwards
Project Name: Rogue One: A Star Wars Story

