Action Comics Number 1 Cover Featuring Superman 24 x 36 inch Comics Poster

View larger $15.99 $12.97 - Select Qty - 1 2

2 in stock





Poster SKU: 180409-72432-1

Part No: RP13753

Weight: 1.02 lbs

Condition: New

View All: Superman items

Product Types: Poster Crush | Posters - Reprints

Lines: The Museum of Fantastic Art

Genres: Action | Adventure | Comic Based | Fantasy | Science Fiction

Studio: DC Entertainment

Original U.S. Release: June 1, 1938

Visit our poster shop POSTER CRUSH: Art & Creativity | Comics & Fantasy Art | Movies, TV & Gaming | Music | Sports, Autos and Bikes

Visit our main page for additional items Here.

Details

Many comics and Superman fans consider Action Comics #1 one of the most important comic book issues of the Golden Age. Now fans can collect a large format, beautifully reproduced version of this seminal comic book – originally released in June 1938 – with this high quality poster from DC Comics.

Image: TM and © DC Comics

Specifications

Size: 24x36 in



Characters: Superman

Related Items

Categories

Action | Adventure | Comic Based | DC Entertainment | Fantasy | Featured | Posters - Reprints | Science Fiction | The Museum of Fantastic Art