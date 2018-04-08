Twitter
Google
LinkedIn
Digg
Stumbleupon
Reddit
Tumblr
Blogger
Facebook

Action Comics Number 1 Cover Featuring Superman 24 x 36 inch Comics Poster

Action Comics Number 1 Cover Featuring Superman 24 x 36 inch Comics Poster
View larger

$15.99

$12.97


2 in stock


PosterSKU: 180409-72432-1
Part No: RP13753
Weight: 1.02 lbs
Condition: New

View All: Superman  items
Product Types: Poster Crush | Posters - Reprints
Lines: The Museum of Fantastic Art
Genres: Action | Adventure | Comic Based | Fantasy | Science Fiction
Studio: DC Entertainment
Original U.S. Release: June 1, 1938
Visit our poster shop POSTER CRUSH: Art & Creativity | Comics & Fantasy Art | Movies, TV & Gaming | Music | Sports, Autos and Bikes
Visit our main page for additional items Here.

Details

Many comics and Superman fans consider Action Comics #1 one of the most important comic book issues of the Golden Age. Now fans can collect a large format, beautifully reproduced version of this seminal comic book – originally released in June 1938 – with this high quality poster from DC Comics.

Image: TM and © DC Comics

Specifications

  • Size: 24x36 in


Characters: Superman

Related Items

Dark Ride by Farkas 24 X 36 inch Conceptual Science Fiction Poster
The Iron Giant 24 x 36 Inch Movie Poster
Once Upon a Time in Mexico Original Motion Picture Soundtrack Music by Robert Rodriguez
George A. Romero’s The Crazies Special Edition Blu-ray
Blade – Music From and Inspired by the Motion Picture [Explicit Lyrics]
Alien Blood Drool Pillow Case
Tim Burton’s Edward Scissorhands Original Motion Picture Soundtrack Album Music by Danny Elfman
John Carpenter’s Escape From New York Original Film Soundtrack Expanded Edition
The Art of Star Wars: The Last Jedi Hardcover Edition
Ferris Bueller’s Day Off 24 x 36 inch Movie Poster

Categories

Action | Adventure | Comic Based | DC Entertainment | Fantasy | Featured | Posters - Reprints | Science Fiction | The Museum of Fantastic Art

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *