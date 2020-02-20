Share Page Support Us
Young Guns Limited Edition Original Motion Picture Soundtrack Score Vinyl (2017)

View larger
$29.99

$24.97


1 in stock


VinylSKU: 200220-80503-1
UPC: 826853973915
Weight: 1.15 lbs
Condition: New

View All: Charlie Sheen | Jack Palance | Kiefer Sutherland  items
Product Types: Products | Music & Spoken Word
Formats: Vinyl
Genres: Action | Adventure | Buddy Films | Comedy | Crime | Drama | Western
Studio: Rusted Wave
Original U.S. Release: August 12, 1988
Item Release Date: February 3, 2017
Rating: R
Visit our main page for additional items Here.

Details

The Young Guns original motion picture score has never been released…until now! Released in 1988, Young Guns is an action-packed cult classic 80s western that tells the story of Billy the Kid (Emilio Estevez) and the Regulators (Kiefer Sutherland, Charlie Sheen, Lou Diamond Phillips, Dermot Mulroney and Casey Siemaszko) exacting revenge upon the Santa Fe Ring during the Lincoln County War in 1878. As good as the movie is, the score is what makes it great!

Composed by Anthony Marinelli and Brian Banks, the Young Guns score embodies the off-kilter, emotionally unstable characteristics of Billy the Kid, both the man and the myth. It is epic and powerful, but equally haunting with an underlying melancholy tone.

The album is mastered from the original recordings and pressed on heavyweight 180 gram vinyl for the enhanced listening pleasure of all you audiophiles out there!

Specifications

  • Number of Discs: 1

Cast: Casey Siemaszko | Charlie Sheen | Dermot Mulroney | Emilio Estevez | Jack Palance | Kiefer Sutherland | Lou Diamond Phillips | Terence Stamp | Terry O'Quinn
Directors: Christopher Cain
Project Name: Young Guns
Composers: Anthony Marinelli | Brian Banks

