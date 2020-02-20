Young Guns II Original Motion Picture Score Soundtrack by Alan Silvestri (2018)

$35.99
Original U.S. Release: August 1, 1990
Item Release Date: August 10, 2018
Rating: PG-13
Details
Rusted Wave proudly announces the first ever vinyl pressing of the Young Guns II Original Motion Picture Score by Alan Silvestri! Completely remastered from the original source tapes and cut at 45 RPM on 2 LPs. This sweeping and epic score represents an interesting point in Silvestri’s illustrious career, as he already had a variety of memorable scores for films like Predator, Who Framed Roger Rabbit, and Back to the Future under his belt, but had not yet achieved some of the renown he would receive later for celebrated and award-winning scores for films like Forrest Gump, Castaway, Polar Express, his multiple entries in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (Captain America, The Avengers, and Avengers: Infinity War), and Ready Player One (his first collaboration with acclaimed auteur Steven Spielberg).
Not only does Silvestri’s Young Guns II score stand out as one of the most enjoyable entries in his monumental catalog, it also remains as one of the most impressive scores in the entire genre of Western films.
Cast: Alan Ruck | Albert Trujillo | Balthazar Getty | Christian Slater | Emilio Estevez | Jack Kehoe | James Coburn | Kiefer Sutherland | Lou Diamond Phillips | Robert Knepper | Viggo Mortensen | William Petersen
Directors: Geoff Murphy
Project Name: Young Guns II
Composers: Alan Silvestri
