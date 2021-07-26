The Flinstones Set of 3 Collector PEZ Dispensers, Fred Flintstone, Dino, Pebbles Flintstone [PEZ04]

- Cast: Alan Reed | Allan Melvin | Bea Benaderet | Daws Butler | Don Messick | Doug Young | Gerry Johnson | Hal Smith | Harvey Korman | Henry Corden | Howard Morris | Jean Vander Pyl | John Stephenson | Mel Blanc
- Project Name The Flinstones
- Characters Dino | Fred Flintstone | Pebbles Flintstone
- Product Types: Toys & Figures | Food Items | Candy | PEZ
- Genres: Adventure | Animation | Comedy
- Studios: Hanna-Barbera Productions
- Original Release Date: May 1, 1960
- Rating: TV-G
The Flinstones Set of 3 Collector PEZ Dispensers, Fred Flintstone, Dino, Pebbles Flintstone.
Item has minor wear. Please review listing photos for condition details.
Specifications
- Material: Plastic
Explore More...
- People / Bands: Alan Reed | Allan Melvin | Bea Benaderet | Daws Butler | Don Messick | Doug Young | Gerry Johnson | Hal Smith | Harvey Korman | Henry Corden | Howard Morris | Jean Vander Pyl | John Stephenson | Mel Blanc
- Characters: Dino | Fred Flintstone | Pebbles Flintstone
- Shows / Movies: The Flinstones
- Genres: Adventure | Animation | Comedy
- Studios / Manufacturers: Hanna-Barbera Productions
- Product Types: Candy | PEZ