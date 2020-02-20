Beverly Hills Cop Limited Edition Expanded Vinyl Soundtrack Score

View larger $21.99 $17.99 - Select Qty - 1

1 in stock





Vinyl SKU: 200220-80499-1

Part No: ETR084

Weight: 1.15 lbs

Condition: New

View All: Eddie Murphy items

Product Types: Products | Music & Spoken Word

Lines: Cult Cinema Icons

Formats: Vinyl

Genres: Action | Adventure | Buddy Films | Comedy | Crime | Cult Cinema | Drama

Studio: Enjoy the Ride | Paramount Pictures

Original U.S. Release: December 5, 1984

Rating: R

Visit our main page for additional items Here.

Details

Enjoy The Ride Records, in conjunction with Paramount Pictures is proud to present the score to Beverly Hills Cop, available for the first time on vinyl. Composed by Grammy Award winner Harold Faltermeyer (Top Gun, Fletch, Midnight Express), the 80’s synth-pop sound is nostalgic and iconic. The protege of musical mastermind Giorgio Moroder got to show the world what he could do with this infectious compositions and fan favorite, “Axel F,” which is strewn throughout various tracks of the score. Faltermeyer refers to Axel F as the “banana theme,” as it was originally written for the scene where Axel Foley gives a pair of Beverly Hills police officers the slip by shoving bananas up their exhaust pipe, causing their car to stall when they try and tail him.

Special Features

1986 Grammy award winning score

First Time Full Expanded Score On Vinyl

Limited edition "Banana Swirl" 140 gram colored vinyl (yellow & white swirl)

Playlists

Specifications

Number of Discs: 1

Cast: Bronson Pinchot | Eddie Murphy | Frank Pesce | Gilbert R. Hill | James Russo | John Ashton | Jonathan Banks | Judge Reinhold | Lisa Eilbacher | Paul Reiser | Ronny Cox | Steven Berkoff

Directors: Martin Brest

Project Name: Beverly Hills Cop

Composers: Harold Faltermeyer

Related Items

Categories

Action | Adventure | Buddy Films | Comedy | Crime | Cult Cinema | Cult Cinema Icons | Drama | Enjoy the Ride | Music & Spoken Word | Paramount Pictures | Vinyl