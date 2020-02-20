Beverly Hills Cop Limited Edition Expanded Vinyl Soundtrack Score

$21.99
$17.99
Part No: ETR084
Weight: 1.15 lbs
Condition: New
View All: Eddie Murphy items
Product Types: Products | Music & Spoken Word
Lines: Cult Cinema Icons
Formats: Vinyl
Genres: Action | Adventure | Buddy Films | Comedy | Crime | Cult Cinema | Drama
Studio: Enjoy the Ride | Paramount Pictures
Original U.S. Release: December 5, 1984
Rating: R
Visit our main page for additional items Here.
Details
Enjoy The Ride Records, in conjunction with Paramount Pictures is proud to present the score to Beverly Hills Cop, available for the first time on vinyl. Composed by Grammy Award winner Harold Faltermeyer (Top Gun, Fletch, Midnight Express), the 80’s synth-pop sound is nostalgic and iconic. The protege of musical mastermind Giorgio Moroder got to show the world what he could do with this infectious compositions and fan favorite, “Axel F,” which is strewn throughout various tracks of the score. Faltermeyer refers to Axel F as the “banana theme,” as it was originally written for the scene where Axel Foley gives a pair of Beverly Hills police officers the slip by shoving bananas up their exhaust pipe, causing their car to stall when they try and tail him.
Special Features
- 1986 Grammy award winning score
- First Time Full Expanded Score On Vinyl
- Limited edition "Banana Swirl" 140 gram colored vinyl (yellow & white swirl)
Playlists
- Foley Finds Mikey by: Harold Faltermeyer
- Bad Guys by: Harold Faltermeyer
- Flowers by: Harold Faltermeyer
- Foley Busted by: Harold Faltermeyer
- Cops Follow Merc by: Harold Faltermeyer
- Late Dinner / Warehouse by: Harold Faltermeyer
- Shoot Out by: Harold Faltermeyer
- Customs by: Harold Faltermeyer
- The New Team by: Harold Faltermeyer
- Chase To Harrow's by: Harold Faltermeyer
- Rosewood / Foley To Gallery by: Harold Faltermeyer
- The Discovery by: Harold Faltermeyer
- Rosewood Saves Foley / Rosewood / Foley To Mansion by: Harold Faltermeyer
- Good Guys On Grounds by: Harold Faltermeyer
- Foley Shoots A Bad Guy by: Harold Faltermeyer
- Zack Shoots by: Harold Faltermeyer
- Zack Shot by: Harold Faltermeyer
- Maitland Shot by: Harold Faltermeyer
- Shoot Out (Alternate Ending) by: Harold Faltermeyer
- The Discovery [Alternate Version] by: Harold Faltermeyer
- The Discovery (Theme Suite) by: Harold Faltermeyer
- Zack Shot [Alternate Version] by: Harold Faltermeyer
Specifications
- Number of Discs: 1
Cast: Bronson Pinchot | Eddie Murphy | Frank Pesce | Gilbert R. Hill | James Russo | John Ashton | Jonathan Banks | Judge Reinhold | Lisa Eilbacher | Paul Reiser | Ronny Cox | Steven Berkoff
Directors: Martin Brest
Project Name: Beverly Hills Cop
Composers: Harold Faltermeyer
Related Items
Categories
Action | Adventure | Buddy Films | Comedy | Crime | Cult Cinema | Cult Cinema Icons | Drama | Enjoy the Ride | Music & Spoken Word | Paramount Pictures | Vinyl