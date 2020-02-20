Share Page Support Us
Pinterest
Twitter
Google
LinkedIn
Digg
Stumbleupon
Reddit
Tumblr
Blogger
Facebook
Print Page
Email Page
Send Text Message

Beverly Hills Cop Limited Edition Expanded Vinyl Soundtrack Score

Beverly Hills Cop Limited Edition Expanded Vinyl Soundtrack Score
View larger
Beverly Hills Cop Limited Edition Expanded Vinyl Soundtrack Score
Beverly Hills Cop Limited Edition Expanded Vinyl Soundtrack Score

$21.99

$17.99


1 in stock


VinylSKU: 200220-80499-1
Part No: ETR084
Weight: 1.15 lbs
Condition: New

View All: Eddie Murphy  items
Product Types: Products | Music & Spoken Word
Lines: Cult Cinema Icons
Formats: Vinyl
Genres: Action | Adventure | Buddy Films | Comedy | Crime | Cult Cinema | Drama
Studio: Enjoy the Ride | Paramount Pictures
Original U.S. Release: December 5, 1984
Rating: R
Visit our main page for additional items Here.

Details

Enjoy The Ride Records, in conjunction with Paramount Pictures is proud to present the score to Beverly Hills Cop, available for the first time on vinyl. Composed by Grammy Award winner Harold Faltermeyer (Top Gun, Fletch, Midnight Express), the 80’s synth-pop sound is nostalgic and iconic. The protege of musical mastermind Giorgio Moroder got to show the world what he could do with this infectious compositions and fan favorite, “Axel F,” which is strewn throughout various tracks of the score. Faltermeyer refers to Axel F as the “banana theme,” as it was originally written for the scene where Axel Foley gives a pair of Beverly Hills police officers the slip by shoving bananas up their exhaust pipe, causing their car to stall when they try and tail him.

Special Features

  • 1986 Grammy award winning score
  • First Time Full Expanded Score On Vinyl
  • Limited edition "Banana Swirl" 140 gram colored vinyl (yellow & white swirl)

Playlists

Specifications

  • Number of Discs: 1

Cast: Bronson Pinchot | Eddie Murphy | Frank Pesce | Gilbert R. Hill | James Russo | John Ashton | Jonathan Banks | Judge Reinhold | Lisa Eilbacher | Paul Reiser | Ronny Cox | Steven Berkoff
Directors: Martin Brest
Project Name: Beverly Hills Cop
Composers: Harold Faltermeyer

Related Items

RARE Jungle Book Mowgli Keychain/Clip-On Sun Mate
Marvel Comics Superhero Grid 24 x 36 inch Comics Poster
G.I. Joe Order of Battle The Official Handbook Number 1 (November 1986) 1st Printing [12476]
The Music Man Movie Tie-In 1st Paperback Edition (Pyramid Books R-736, June 1962)
Star Trek Motion Picture Trilogy Blu-ray Box Set
Funko POP Star Wars Rebels Fifth Brother Vinyl Bobble-Head Exclusive 168
Savage Tales Magazine (Vol. 2 No. 6, August 1986) [193112]
The Baby Special Edition Blu-ray
Legend of the Wu-Tang: Wu-Tang Clan’s Greatest Hits Compilation Album
Esquire Magazine (June 1993) Marky Mark Wahlberg 190115

Categories

Action | Adventure | Buddy Films | Comedy | Crime | Cult Cinema | Cult Cinema Icons | Drama | Enjoy the Ride | Music & Spoken Word | Paramount Pictures | Vinyl

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *