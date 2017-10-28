Twitter
George A. Romero: Between Night and Dawn 3-Film Boxed Set Blu-ray + DVD – The Crazies, Season of the Witch, There's Always Vanilla

$99.95

$68.95


3 available for pre-order


Item Release Date: November 14, 2017
Details

George Romero’s name may be synonymous with the living dead subgenre, but his filmography is far richer and more varied than his reputation as the zombie guy would suggest. Following the breakout success of his debut feature Night of the Living Dead, the director would embark upon a series of projects which, whilst firmly rooted in the horror genre for the most part, demonstrate a master filmmaker with more than mere gut-munching on his mind.

In There’s Always Vanilla, Romero’s sophomore 1971 directorial effort, young drifter Chris and beautiful model Lynn embark upon a tumultuous relationship which seems doomed from the outset. In the 1972 film Season of the Witch (originally filmed as Jack’s Wife but released to theaters under the title of Hungry Wives) follows the exploits of Joan Mitchell a housewife whose dissatisfaction with her humdrum life leads to an unhealthy interest in the occult. Lastly, 1973 s The Crazies, which sees Romero returning to more straight horror territory, has a small rural town finding itself in the grip of an infection which send its hosts into a violent, homicidal frenzy.

Taken together, these three early works, made in the period between Romero’s celebrated living dead outings Night of the Living Dead and Dawn of the Dead, serve to display the broader thematic concerns and auteurist leanings of a skilled craftsman too often pigeonholed within the genre.

Special Features

  • Limited Edition Contents
  • High Definition Blu-ray (1080p) and Standard DVD presentations
    Original Mono Audio (Uncompressed PCM on the Blu-rays)
    English subtitles for the deaf and hard of hearing
    Reversible sleeves for each film featuring original and newly-commissioned artwork by Gilles Vranckx
    Limited Edition 60-page booklet featuring new writing on the films by Kat Ellinger, Kier-La Janisse and Heather Drain
  • There's Always Vanilla Bonus Material
  • Brand new 2K restoration from original film elements
    Brand new audio commentary by Travis Crawford
    Affair of the Heart: The Making of There s Always Vanilla brand new documentary featuring interviews with producers John Russo and Russell Streiner, stars Judith Streiner and Richard Ricci, and sound recordist Gary Streiner
    Digging Up the Dead The Lost Films of George A. Romero archive interview with Romero discussing his early films There s Always Vanilla and Season of the Witch
    Location Gallery with audio commentary by Romero historian Lawrence DeVincentz
    Memorabilia Gallery
    Trailer
  • Season of the Witch Bonus Material
  • Brand new 4K restoration of the original theatrical version from the camera negative [90 mins]
    Alternate extended version [104 mins]
    Brand new audio commentary by Travis Crawford
    When Romero met Del Toro filmmaker Guillermo Del Toro in conversation with George Romero
    The Secret Life of Jack's Wife archive interview with actress Jan White
    Alternate Opening Titles
    Memorabilia Gallery
    Trailer
  • The Crazies Bonus Material
  • Brand new 4K restoration from the original camera negative
    Brand new audio commentary by Travis Crawford
    Romero Was Here: Locating The Crazies Romero historian Lawrence DeVincentz takes us on a guided tour of Evans City, PA and the locations used in The Crazies
    Crazy for Lynn Lowry cult star Lynn Lowry discusses her early career including her role in The Crazies
    Q&A with Lynn Lowry filmed at the 2016 Abertoir Film Festival
    Audio interview with producer Lee Hessel
    Behind-the-scenes footage with optional commentary by Lawrence DeVincentz
    Alternate Opening Titles
    Image Galleries
    Trailers & TV Spots

Specifications

  • Region: A,B,C/0
  • Language: English
  • Subtitles: English SDH
  • Aspect Ratio: 1.37:1 / 1.37:1 / 1.66:1
  • Audio: Mono
  • Runtime: 326

Cast: Ann Muffly | Harold Wayne Jones | Jan White | Johanna Lawrence | Judith Ridley | Lane Carroll | Raymond Laine | Will MacMillan
Directors: George A. Romero

Categories

