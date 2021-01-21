Let’s Do It Again Original Motion Picture Soundtrack by The Staples Singers and Curtis Mayfield

View larger $17.99 $15.70 - Select Qty - 1 2 3 4 5

Details

Presenting the remastered Curtis Mayfield-produced 1970s soundtrack for the cult comedy classic Let’s Do It Again, by The Staples Singers. Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award recipients and Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductees, The Staple Singers are an American musical treasure.

In the 1950s The Staple Singers were among the greatest post-war gospel groups. The 1960s found them recording for a variety of labels including Vee-Jay, Riverside, Epic, and ultimately Stax, pioneering the “soul folk” sound. By the end of the decade, they were becoming the soul music superstars they’re most widely known as now. During the ’70s, they placed 13 singles on the U.S. Pop Chart and 20 on the U.S. R&B Chart.

Besides recording, touring and chasing songs up the charts, the group also found time to not only appear in music-related motion pictures such as Wattstax (1972) and The Bands’ The Last Waltz (1976), but they also contributed to the Sidney Poitier-directed film soundtrack, Let’s Do It Again with music produced by Curtis Mayfield. This, their first post-Stax effort, sent the title track, “Let’s Do It Again,” to the number one spot on both the Pop and R&B charts.

Though the hits slowed after the mid-’70s, they did have a number 5 dance chart hit with a cover of the Talking Heads song, “Slippery People” in 1984. Mavis Staples had been releasing solo albums dating back to 1969’s self-titled effort on Stax, but started to pick up the release tempo and carry for family business forward with a pair of albums for the Paisley Park label under the direction of Prince in 1989 and 1993. She continues performing and releasing albums to this day, working with artists and producers like Ry Cooder, Jeff Tweedy, Arcade Fire, Gorillaz, and Ben Harper, among others.

Special Features

Includes 12-page liner notes booklet with new notes on the soundtrack from author Rob Bowman, along with rare photography of The Staples Singers, ephemera and poster art from the film

Bonus Tracks include all Single Edits of the main tracks on the album

Reissue is produced and remastered by Grammy-winners, Cheryl Pawelski and Michael Graves

Specifications

