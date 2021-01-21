Share Page Support Us
Samurai Shodown Original Soundtrack Special Edition 2-Disc CD Set

Samurai Shodown Original Soundtrack Special Edition 2-Disc CD Set
$43.99

$36.88


7 in stock


CDSKU: 210121-84605-1
UPC: 3516628307423
Part No: WAYO01415CD
Weight: 0.06 lbs
Condition: New


Product Types: Products | Music & Spoken Word
Formats: CD
Genres: Action | Adventure | Animation | Anime | Comic Based | Game/Video Game | Martial Arts
Studio: SNK Corp | Wayô Records
Item Release Date: October 25, 2019
Visit our main page for additional items Here.

Details

Wayô Records and SNK Corporation are pleased to announce their first collaboration project. For the Samurai Shodown game from the legendary fighting game series, we are proud to present the international release of its soundtrack.

With its beautiful Japanese instruments, the music of Samurai Shodown (2019) combines the power of modern times with the spirit from the roots of the series, performed by the best traditional Japanese players, including the legendary HIDE×HIDE duo! This soundtrack features the theme song Revive the Soul and each of the character themes, for a total of two hours of epic music.

Specifications

  • Number of Discs: 2


Project Name: Samurai Shodown
Composers: SNK Sound Team

