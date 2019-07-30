Share Page Support Us
Funko Pop Minions Eye, Matie Vinyl Figure #170

$15.99

$8.97


1 in stock


po01SKU: 190730-78520-1
Weight: 0.10 lbs
Condition: NM Near Mint - This item is used, but in mint to near mint condition. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.


Product Types: Products | Toys & Figures
Genres: Adventure | Animation | Anime | Comedy | Fantasy
Studio: Funko
Visit our main page for additional items Here.

Details

Pop Minions Eye, Matie Vinyl Figure #170.

The item is in still sealed in original window box. Box is in great shape with a few bends and creases. See photos for details.

Specifications

  • Size: 6 x 3 x 3 in

Cast: Allison Janney | Geoffrey Rush | Jon Hamm | Michael Keaton | Sandra Bullock | Steve Carell | Steve Coogan
Directors: Kyle Balda | Pierre Coffin
Project Name: Minions

