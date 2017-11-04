Yahtzee: Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy Volume 2 Edition with Groot Vinyl Figure

Game SKU: 171104-68159-1

UPC: 700304048677

Part No: CN-BAU2017058063

Weight: 2 lbs

Condition: New



Product Types: Games | Board & Card Games

Lines: Cult Flavor | The Museum of Fantastic Art

Genres: Action | Adventure | Comic Based | Family | Fantasy | Romance | Science Fiction | Sequels

Studio: Marvel Studios | USAopoly

Original U.S. Release: May 5, 2017

Rating: PG-13

Due to licensing restrictions, we can only ship this item to US and Canadian addresses.

Details

Yahtzee, the classic shake, score and shout dice game, now comes in a Guardians of the Galaxy Volume 2 Edition.

The Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 edition of Yahtzee gives fans of the Marvel Cinematic Universe a chance to engage in classic Yahtzee play or battle it out with their fellow Guardians, while recruiting the help of fan favorite Groot.

Features

Includes both Yahtzee and Battle Yahtzee

Comes with custom Groot vinyl action figure

Two ways to play: Classic or Battle Yahtzee

Custom dice just for this edition

Custom game board

Ages 8+

1+ Players

Box Contents

5 Custom Dice

1 Battle Chance Die

Unidentified Location Board

4 Custom Character Boards

20 Action Cards

Custom Groot Figure

Scorepad

Pencil

Instructions

Specifications

Size: 9.2 x 6.2 x 2.1 inches

Cast: Bradley Cooper | Chris Pratt | Chris Sullivan | Dave Bautista | Elizabeth Debicki | Karen Gillan | Kurt Russell | Laura Haddock | Michael Rooker | Pom Klementieff | Sean Gunn | Sylvester Stallone | Tommy Flanagan | Vin Diesel | Zoe Saldana

Directors: James Gunn

Subject: Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2

