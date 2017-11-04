Yahtzee: Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy Volume 2 Edition with Groot Vinyl Figure

$24.95
Details
Yahtzee, the classic shake, score and shout dice game, now comes in a Guardians of the Galaxy Volume 2 Edition.
The Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 edition of Yahtzee gives fans of the Marvel Cinematic Universe a chance to engage in classic Yahtzee play or battle it out with their fellow Guardians, while recruiting the help of fan favorite Groot.
Features
- Includes both Yahtzee and Battle Yahtzee
- Comes with custom Groot vinyl action figure
- Two ways to play: Classic or Battle Yahtzee
- Custom dice just for this edition
- Custom game board
- Ages 8+
- 1+ Players
Box Contents
- 5 Custom Dice
- 1 Battle Chance Die
- Unidentified Location Board
- 4 Custom Character Boards
- 20 Action Cards
- Custom Groot Figure
- Scorepad
- Pencil
- Instructions
Specifications
- Size: 9.2 x 6.2 x 2.1 inches
Cast: Bradley Cooper | Chris Pratt | Chris Sullivan | Dave Bautista | Elizabeth Debicki | Karen Gillan | Kurt Russell | Laura Haddock | Michael Rooker | Pom Klementieff | Sean Gunn | Sylvester Stallone | Tommy Flanagan | Vin Diesel | Zoe Saldana
Directors: James Gunn
Subject: Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2
