Monopoly: Planet of the Apes Retro Art Edition

Details

The Planet of The Apes Monopoly features custom vintage-style illustrated art by Dave Perillo with a retro feel from the classic 1968 epic science fiction film starring Charlton Heston, Roddy McDowall and Kim Hunter. Choose one of six of your favorite characters, including George Taylor, Cornelius, Zira, Dr. Zaius or Nova.

In the original film, a crew of astronauts lead by George Taylor (Charlton Heston) crash-lands on a planet in the distant future where intelligent, talking apes are the dominant species, leaving humans oppressed and enslaved.

Features

Ages 8+

2-6 Players

Custom art by Dave Perillo

6 collectible custom tokens, chance and chest cards

Box Contents

6 Custom Chip Board Movers and Bases-Dr. Zaius, Cornelius, Zira, Taylor, Nova, and General Ursus

Custom designed game board

Houses & Hotels-Renamed: Cages and Corrals

Custom Community Chest and Chance Cards-Renamed: Human See and Human Do

Custom themed money

Instructions

Specifications

Size: 15.8 x 10.5 x 2 inches

Cast: Buck Kartalian | Charlton Heston | James Daly | James Whitmore | Jeff Burton | Kim Hunter | Linda Harrison | Lou Wagner | Maurice Evans | Norman Burton | Paul Lambert | Robert Gunner | Roddy McDowall | Woodrow Parfrey

Directors: Franklin J. Schaffner

Artists: Dave Perillo

