Monopoly: Planet of the Apes Retro Art Edition

$39.95
$32.90
UPC: 700304049124
Part No: US-PR2017089124
Weight: 3.02 lbs
Condition: New
View All: Charlton Heston | Planet of the Apes items
Product Types: Games | Board & Card Games
Lines: Cult Cinema Icons | Cult Flavor | Throwback Space
Genres: Action | Adventure | Cult Cinema | Monster Movies | Science Fiction | Suspense
Studio: Twentieth Century Fox | USAopoly
Original U.S. Release: April 3, 1968
Rating: G
Due to licensing restrictions, we can only ship this item to US and Canadian addresses.
Visit our main page for additional items Here.
Details
The Planet of The Apes Monopoly features custom vintage-style illustrated art by Dave Perillo with a retro feel from the classic 1968 epic science fiction film starring Charlton Heston, Roddy McDowall and Kim Hunter. Choose one of six of your favorite characters, including George Taylor, Cornelius, Zira, Dr. Zaius or Nova.
In the original film, a crew of astronauts lead by George Taylor (Charlton Heston) crash-lands on a planet in the distant future where intelligent, talking apes are the dominant species, leaving humans oppressed and enslaved.
Features
- Ages 8+
- 2-6 Players
- Custom art by Dave Perillo
- 6 collectible custom tokens, chance and chest cards
Box Contents
- 6 Custom Chip Board Movers and Bases-Dr. Zaius, Cornelius, Zira, Taylor, Nova, and General Ursus
- Custom designed game board
- Houses & Hotels-Renamed: Cages and Corrals
- Custom Community Chest and Chance Cards-Renamed: Human See and Human Do
- Custom themed money
- Instructions
Specifications
- Size: 15.8 x 10.5 x 2 inches
Cast: Buck Kartalian | Charlton Heston | James Daly | James Whitmore | Jeff Burton | Kim Hunter | Linda Harrison | Lou Wagner | Maurice Evans | Norman Burton | Paul Lambert | Robert Gunner | Roddy McDowall | Woodrow Parfrey
Directors: Franklin J. Schaffner
Artists: Dave Perillo
Related Items
Categories
Action | Adventure | Board & Card Games | Cult Cinema | Cult Cinema Icons | Cult Flavor | Featured | Monster Movies | Science Fiction | Suspense | Throwback Space | Twentieth Century Fox | USAopoly