The Black Dahlia Hardcover Graphic Novel

The Black Dahlia Hardcover Graphic Novel
View larger
The Black Dahlia Hardcover Graphic Novel
The Black Dahlia Hardcover Graphic Novel

$31.99

$22.70


2 in stock


Hardcover BookSKU: 201221-83999-1
ISBN-13: 9781608868681
Weight: 2.15 lbs
Condition: New

View All: David Fincher  items
Product Types: Books | Graphic Novels | Hardcover Books
Genres: Crime | Mystery | Suspense
Studio: Archaia
Item Release Date: June 7, 2016
Visit our main page for additional items Here.

Details

LAPD investigators Bucky Bleichart and Lee Blanchard find themselves enthralled with the mysterious and brutal murder of a beautiful young woman, Elizabeth Short. Their obsession takes a dark turn as they delve into the underbelly of Hollywood and the heart of the dead woman’s tortured and twisted past. It is a case that will test their mettle and their sanity.

This gripping graphic novel adaptation of the bestselling novel by James Ellroy, The Black Dahlia, delves deeply into one of the most haunting unsolved crimes in American history. Acclaimed storyteller Matz (The Killer) and award-winning filmmaker David Fincher (Gone Girl, Zodiac) worked at length to preserve much of Ellroy’s original dialogue while bringing the stark images of 1940s LA to full, living color with illustrator Miles Hyman.

Specifications

  • Pages: 176
  • Size: 6.88 x 0.8 x 10.25 in
  • Language: English


Contributors: David Fincher | James Ellroy | Matz
Artists: Miles Hyman

