Diamond Lil Paperback Mass Market Edition (Dell Mapback, 525) 1951

Diamond Lil Paperback Mass Market Edition (Dell Mapback, 525) 1951

$39.99

$14.97


1 in stock


Softcover BookSKU: 180708-74065-1
Weight: 1.02 lbs
Condition: Good - This item in used but good condition. It may have minor damage to its packaging, including scuffs, scratches or cracks. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.

View All: Cary Grant  items
Product Types: Books | Softcover Books
Genres: Crime | Drama | History
Studio: Dell Books
Original U.S. Release: February 9, 1933
Rating: NR
Visit our main page for additional items Here.

Details

This item is in good condition, with signs of wear on the cover, creases, bends and some edge yellowing on the pages.

Specifications

  • Language: English
  • Size: 6.3 x 4.4 x 0.7 in
  • Pages: 192

Cast: Cary Grant | Mae West | Owen Moore
Directors: Lowell Sherman
Authors: Mae West
Project Name: She Done Him Wrong

