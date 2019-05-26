Share Page Support Us
Pinterest
Twitter
Google
LinkedIn
Digg
Stumbleupon
Reddit
Tumblr
Blogger
Facebook
Print Page
Email Page
Send Text Message

Boogie Boy Blu-ray + DVD Combo Special Edition

Boogie Boy Blu-ray + DVD Combo Special Edition
View larger

$34.99

$23.99


1 in stock


Blu-raySKU: 190526-77918-1
UPC: 760137077886
Part No: MVD0778BR
Weight: 0.10 lbs
Condition: New

View All: Mark Dacascos | Traci Lords  items
Product Types: Products | Movies & TV
Lines: Throwback Space
Formats: Blu-ray | DVD
Genres: Crime | Cult Cinema | Thrillers
Studio: MVD Visual
Original U.S. Release: November 17, 1998
Item Release Date: May 14, 2019
Rating: R
Visit our main page for additional items Here.

Details

From Executive Producer Roger Avary, The Academy Award Winning Writer of Pulp Fiction.

After being released from Prison, Jesse Page (Mark Dacascos, John Wick 3: Parabellum) backs his old friend Larry (Jaimz Woovett, Unforgiven) on a drug deal gone sour. With the drug dealers hot on his tail, Jesse has three days to reach Detroit where a new, clean, legitimate life awaits him. Along the way, his ties to his junkie, criminal past are put to the test… What is true friendship made of? How far should loyalty go? These are questions Jesse must answer on the road to his new life in this gritty action thriller.

Special Features

  • ''The Making of Boogie Boy'' (HD, 92 mins) (brand new feature length retrospective of the film featuring interviews with stars Mark Dacascos, John Hawkes, James Lew, producer Braddon Mendelson and writer / director Craig Hamann)
  • Brand New 4K HD Master from the original camera negative supervised by director Craig Hamann
  • English Subtitles
  • Original Theatrical Trailer
  • Collectible Mini-Poster
  • High Definition Blu-ray (1080p) and Standard Definition DVD presentations of the main feature
  • Original 2.0 Stereo Audio
  • Blu-ray + DVD editions of the film

Specifications

  • Number of Discs: 2
  • Region: A,B,C

Cast: Emily Lloyd | Jaimz Woolvett | James Lew | Joan Jett | John Hawkes | Karen Sheperd | Linnea Quigley | Mark Dacascos | Michael Pena | Robert Bauer | Scott Sowers | Traci Lords
Directors: Craig Hamann
Project Name: Boogie Boy

Related Items

Justice League of America 22 x 34 inch Minimalist Graphic Arts Comic Poster
Injustice 2 Superman Portrait Key Art 22 x 34 inch Video Game Poster
The Man Who Fell To Earth 2 CD Original Soundtrack Recording
Daredevil Standing Above Gargoyle 22 x 34 inch Comic Book Poster
Alvarado’s Pin-up Nudes Hardcover Edition
The Fly Japanese Movie Theater Official Souvenir Program David Cronenberg & Jeff Goldblum (1986)
Famous Monsters of Filmland Bella Lugosi Dracula Tribute #92 Sept. 1972 [189122]
Avengers: Age of Ultron 22 x 34 Inch Teaser Movie Poster
Kino Asian Action Extreme 4-DVD Set Hit Man File, Yakuza Graveyard, 3 Seconds Before Explosion & Cops vs. Thugs
Hardcore Henry Blu-ray + Digital HD

Categories

Blu-ray | Crime | Cult Cinema | DVD | Featured | Featured - Email | Movies & TV | MVD Visual | Thrillers | Throwback Space

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *