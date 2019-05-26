Boogie Boy Blu-ray + DVD Combo Special Edition

View larger $34.99 $23.99 - Select Qty - 1

1 in stock





Blu-ray SKU: 190526-77918-1

UPC: 760137077886

Part No: MVD0778BR

Weight: 0.10 lbs

Condition: New

View All: Mark Dacascos | Traci Lords items

Product Types: Products | Movies & TV

Lines: Throwback Space

Formats: Blu-ray | DVD

Genres: Crime | Cult Cinema | Thrillers

Studio: MVD Visual

Original U.S. Release: November 17, 1998

Item Release Date: May 14, 2019

Rating: R

Visit our main page for additional items Here.

Details

From Executive Producer Roger Avary, The Academy Award Winning Writer of Pulp Fiction.

After being released from Prison, Jesse Page (Mark Dacascos, John Wick 3: Parabellum) backs his old friend Larry (Jaimz Woovett, Unforgiven) on a drug deal gone sour. With the drug dealers hot on his tail, Jesse has three days to reach Detroit where a new, clean, legitimate life awaits him. Along the way, his ties to his junkie, criminal past are put to the test… What is true friendship made of? How far should loyalty go? These are questions Jesse must answer on the road to his new life in this gritty action thriller.

Special Features

''The Making of Boogie Boy'' (HD, 92 mins) (brand new feature length retrospective of the film featuring interviews with stars Mark Dacascos, John Hawkes, James Lew, producer Braddon Mendelson and writer / director Craig Hamann)

Brand New 4K HD Master from the original camera negative supervised by director Craig Hamann

English Subtitles

Original Theatrical Trailer

Collectible Mini-Poster

High Definition Blu-ray (1080p) and Standard Definition DVD presentations of the main feature

Original 2.0 Stereo Audio

Blu-ray + DVD editions of the film

Specifications

Number of Discs: 2

Region: A,B,C

Cast: Emily Lloyd | Jaimz Woolvett | James Lew | Joan Jett | John Hawkes | Karen Sheperd | Linnea Quigley | Mark Dacascos | Michael Pena | Robert Bauer | Scott Sowers | Traci Lords

Directors: Craig Hamann

Project Name: Boogie Boy

Related Items

Categories

Blu-ray | Crime | Cult Cinema | DVD | Featured | Featured - Email | Movies & TV | MVD Visual | Thrillers | Throwback Space