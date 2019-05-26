Boogie Boy Blu-ray + DVD Combo Special Edition

$34.99
$23.99
UPC: 760137077886
Part No: MVD0778BR
Weight: 0.10 lbs
Condition: New
View All: Mark Dacascos | Traci Lords items
Product Types: Products | Movies & TV
Lines: Throwback Space
Formats: Blu-ray | DVD
Genres: Crime | Cult Cinema | Thrillers
Studio: MVD Visual
Original U.S. Release: November 17, 1998
Item Release Date: May 14, 2019
Rating: R
Visit our main page for additional items Here.
Details
From Executive Producer Roger Avary, The Academy Award Winning Writer of Pulp Fiction.
After being released from Prison, Jesse Page (Mark Dacascos, John Wick 3: Parabellum) backs his old friend Larry (Jaimz Woovett, Unforgiven) on a drug deal gone sour. With the drug dealers hot on his tail, Jesse has three days to reach Detroit where a new, clean, legitimate life awaits him. Along the way, his ties to his junkie, criminal past are put to the test… What is true friendship made of? How far should loyalty go? These are questions Jesse must answer on the road to his new life in this gritty action thriller.
Special Features
- ''The Making of Boogie Boy'' (HD, 92 mins) (brand new feature length retrospective of the film featuring interviews with stars Mark Dacascos, John Hawkes, James Lew, producer Braddon Mendelson and writer / director Craig Hamann)
- Brand New 4K HD Master from the original camera negative supervised by director Craig Hamann
- English Subtitles
- Original Theatrical Trailer
- Collectible Mini-Poster
- High Definition Blu-ray (1080p) and Standard Definition DVD presentations of the main feature
- Original 2.0 Stereo Audio
- Blu-ray + DVD editions of the film
Specifications
- Number of Discs: 2
- Region: A,B,C
Cast: Emily Lloyd | Jaimz Woolvett | James Lew | Joan Jett | John Hawkes | Karen Sheperd | Linnea Quigley | Mark Dacascos | Michael Pena | Robert Bauer | Scott Sowers | Traci Lords
Directors: Craig Hamann
Project Name: Boogie Boy
Related Items
Categories
Blu-ray | Crime | Cult Cinema | DVD | Featured | Featured - Email | Movies & TV | MVD Visual | Thrillers | Throwback Space