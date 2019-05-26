Doctor Who: A Musical Adventure Through Space and Time Vol. One Limited Edition Soundtrack

View larger $15.99 $12.97 - Select Qty - 1 2 3

Details

Doctor Who is a significant part of British popular culture, and elsewhere it has become a cult television favorite. The program originally ran from 1963 to 1989. After an unsuccessful attempt to revive regular production in 1996 with a backdoor pilot in the form of a television film, the show was relaunched in 2005 by Russell T Davies who was showrunner and head writer for the first five years of its revival, produced in-house by BBC Wales in Cardiff. Twelve actors have headlined the series as the Doctor.

The transition from one actor to another, and the differing approach to the role that they bring, is written into the plot of the show as regeneration into a new incarnation, a life process of Time Lords through which the character of the Doctor takes on a new body and, to some extent, new personality, which occurs after sustaining injury which would be fatal to most other species. While each actor’s portrayal differs, they are all intended to be aspects of the same character, and form part of the same storyline. The time-travelling nature of the plot means that on occasion, story arcs have involved different Doctors meeting each other. Peter Capaldi took on the role after Matt Smith’s exit in the 2013 Christmas special, “The Time of the Doctor”. Murray Gold has been composing music for the series since 2005.

William Hartnell

First Doctor

1963–66

First Doctor 1963–66 Patrick Troughton

Second Doctor

1966–69

Second Doctor 1966–69 Jon Pertwee

Third Doctor

1970–74

Third Doctor 1970–74 Tom Baker

Fourth Doctor

1974–81

Fourth Doctor 1974–81 Peter Davison

Fifth Doctor

1982–84

Fifth Doctor 1982–84 Colin Baker

Sixth Doctor

1984–86

Sixth Doctor 1984–86 Sylvester McCoy

Seventh Doctor

1987–89

Seventh Doctor 1987–89 Paul McGann

Eighth Doctor

1996

Eighth Doctor 1996 Christopher Eccleston

Ninth Doctor

2005

Ninth Doctor 2005 David Tennant

Tenth Doctor

2005–10

Tenth Doctor 2005–10 Matt Smith

Eleventh Doctor

2010–13

Eleventh Doctor 2010–13 Peter Capaldi

Twelfth Doctor

2014–17

Twelfth Doctor 2014–17 Jodie Whittaker

Thirteenth Doctor

2018–present

Playlists

Doctor Who: Season 5 Main Title

All the Strange, Strange Creatures

The Doctor's Theme

Song For Ten

Madame De Pompadour

Doomsday

Martha's Theme

The Doctor Forever

My Angel Put The Devil In Me

This Is Gallifrey - Our Childhood, Our Home

A Noble Girl About Town

Song Of Freedom

Amy's Theme

I Am The Doctor

The Impossible Astronaut

Melody Pond

The Wedding Of River Song

The Impossible Girl (Clara's Theme)

Abigail's Song (Silence Is All You Know)

Doctor Who: Season 8 Main Title

Night Walk (From the 1996 Television Movie "Doctor Who")

Open the Eye (From the 1996 Fox Television Movie, Doctor Who)

Farewell (From the 1996 Fox Television Movie, Doctor Who)

Doctor Who End Credits (From the 1996 Fox Television Movie, Doctor Who)

Mark Northam - Martha's Theme / Rose's Theme for Solo Piano

Specifications

Number of Discs: 1

Runtime: 77:20

Cast: Christopher Eccleston | Colin Baker | David Tennant | Jodie Whittaker | Jon Pertwee | Matt Smith | Patrick Troughton | Paul McGann | Peter Capaldi | Peter Davison | Sylvester McCoy | Tom Baker | William Hartnell

Contributors: Dominik Hauser | John Debney | John Sponsler | Louis Febre | Murray Gold | Ron Grainer | The Meridian Studio Orchestra

