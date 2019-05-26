Share Page Support Us
Doctor Who: A Musical Adventure Through Space and Time Vol. One Limited Edition Soundtrack

Doctor Who: A Musical Adventure Through Space and Time Vol. One Limited Edition Soundtrack
View larger

$15.99

$12.97


3 in stock


CDSKU: 190526-77916-1
UPC: 712187491082
Part No: BSXCD9108
Weight: 0.10 lbs
Condition: New


Product Types: Products | Music & Spoken Word
Lines: Cult Cinema Icons
Formats: CD
Genres: Action | Adventure | Cult Television | Fantasy | Science Fiction
Studio: BSX Music
Item Release Date: August 28, 2015


Details

Doctor Who is a significant part of British popular culture, and elsewhere it has become a cult television favorite. The program originally ran from 1963 to 1989. After an unsuccessful attempt to revive regular production in 1996 with a backdoor pilot in the form of a television film, the show was relaunched in 2005 by Russell T Davies who was showrunner and head writer for the first five years of its revival, produced in-house by BBC Wales in Cardiff. Twelve actors have headlined the series as the Doctor.

The transition from one actor to another, and the differing approach to the role that they bring, is written into the plot of the show as regeneration into a new incarnation, a life process of Time Lords through which the character of the Doctor takes on a new body and, to some extent, new personality, which occurs after sustaining injury which would be fatal to most other species. While each actor’s portrayal differs, they are all intended to be aspects of the same character, and form part of the same storyline. The time-travelling nature of the plot means that on occasion, story arcs have involved different Doctors meeting each other. Peter Capaldi took on the role after Matt Smith’s exit in the 2013 Christmas special, “The Time of the Doctor”. Murray Gold has been composing music for the series since 2005.

  • William Hartnell
    First Doctor
    1963–66
  • Patrick Troughton
    Second Doctor
    1966–69
  • Jon Pertwee
    Third Doctor
    1970–74
  • Tom Baker
    Fourth Doctor
    1974–81
  • Peter Davison
    Fifth Doctor
    1982–84
  • Colin Baker
    Sixth Doctor
    1984–86
  • Sylvester McCoy
    Seventh Doctor
    1987–89
  • Paul McGann
    Eighth Doctor
    1996
  • Christopher Eccleston
    Ninth Doctor
    2005
  • David Tennant
    Tenth Doctor
    2005–10
  • Matt Smith
    Eleventh Doctor
    2010–13
  • Peter Capaldi
    Twelfth Doctor
    2014–17
  • Jodie Whittaker
    Thirteenth Doctor
    2018–present

Playlists

  • Doctor Who: Season 5 Main Title
    All the Strange, Strange Creatures
    The Doctor's Theme
    Song For Ten
    Madame De Pompadour
    Doomsday
    Martha's Theme
    The Doctor Forever
    My Angel Put The Devil In Me
    This Is Gallifrey - Our Childhood, Our Home
    A Noble Girl About Town
    Song Of Freedom
    Amy's Theme
    I Am The Doctor
    The Impossible Astronaut
    Melody Pond
    The Wedding Of River Song
    The Impossible Girl (Clara's Theme)
    Abigail's Song (Silence Is All You Know)
    Doctor Who: Season 8 Main Title
    Night Walk (From the 1996 Television Movie "Doctor Who")
    Open the Eye (From the 1996 Fox Television Movie, Doctor Who)
    Farewell (From the 1996 Fox Television Movie, Doctor Who)
    Doctor Who End Credits (From the 1996 Fox Television Movie, Doctor Who)
    Mark Northam - Martha's Theme / Rose's Theme for Solo Piano

Specifications

  • Number of Discs: 1
  • Runtime: 77:20

Cast: Christopher Eccleston | Colin Baker | David Tennant | Jodie Whittaker | Jon Pertwee | Matt Smith | Patrick Troughton | Paul McGann | Peter Capaldi | Peter Davison | Sylvester McCoy | Tom Baker | William Hartnell
Contributors: Dominik Hauser | John Debney | John Sponsler | Louis Febre | Murray Gold | Ron Grainer | The Meridian Studio Orchestra

