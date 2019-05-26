Doctor Who: A Musical Adventure Through Space and Time Vol. One Limited Edition Soundtrack

$15.99
Doctor Who is a significant part of British popular culture, and elsewhere it has become a cult television favorite. The program originally ran from 1963 to 1989. After an unsuccessful attempt to revive regular production in 1996 with a backdoor pilot in the form of a television film, the show was relaunched in 2005 by Russell T Davies who was showrunner and head writer for the first five years of its revival, produced in-house by BBC Wales in Cardiff. Twelve actors have headlined the series as the Doctor.
The transition from one actor to another, and the differing approach to the role that they bring, is written into the plot of the show as regeneration into a new incarnation, a life process of Time Lords through which the character of the Doctor takes on a new body and, to some extent, new personality, which occurs after sustaining injury which would be fatal to most other species. While each actor’s portrayal differs, they are all intended to be aspects of the same character, and form part of the same storyline. The time-travelling nature of the plot means that on occasion, story arcs have involved different Doctors meeting each other. Peter Capaldi took on the role after Matt Smith’s exit in the 2013 Christmas special, “The Time of the Doctor”. Murray Gold has been composing music for the series since 2005.
- William Hartnell
First Doctor
1963–66
- Patrick Troughton
Second Doctor
1966–69
- Jon Pertwee
Third Doctor
1970–74
- Tom Baker
Fourth Doctor
1974–81
- Peter Davison
Fifth Doctor
1982–84
- Colin Baker
Sixth Doctor
1984–86
- Sylvester McCoy
Seventh Doctor
1987–89
- Paul McGann
Eighth Doctor
1996
- Christopher Eccleston
Ninth Doctor
2005
- David Tennant
Tenth Doctor
2005–10
- Matt Smith
Eleventh Doctor
2010–13
- Peter Capaldi
Twelfth Doctor
2014–17
- Jodie Whittaker
Thirteenth Doctor
2018–present
- Doctor Who: Season 5 Main Title
All the Strange, Strange Creatures
The Doctor's Theme
Song For Ten
Madame De Pompadour
Doomsday
Martha's Theme
The Doctor Forever
My Angel Put The Devil In Me
This Is Gallifrey - Our Childhood, Our Home
A Noble Girl About Town
Song Of Freedom
Amy's Theme
I Am The Doctor
The Impossible Astronaut
Melody Pond
The Wedding Of River Song
The Impossible Girl (Clara's Theme)
Abigail's Song (Silence Is All You Know)
Doctor Who: Season 8 Main Title
Night Walk (From the 1996 Television Movie "Doctor Who")
Open the Eye (From the 1996 Fox Television Movie, Doctor Who)
Farewell (From the 1996 Fox Television Movie, Doctor Who)
Doctor Who End Credits (From the 1996 Fox Television Movie, Doctor Who)
Mark Northam - Martha's Theme / Rose's Theme for Solo Piano
- Number of Discs: 1
- Runtime: 77:20
