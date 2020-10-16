RARE Iron Man Movie Stark Industries Promotional USB Flash Drive (2008) [C41]

$21.99
$18.97
Weight: 0.12 lbs
Condition: VF Very Fine - This item is used. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.
Original U.S. Release: May 2, 2008
Rating: PG-13
Iron Man Movie Home Video Release Stark Industries Promotional Flash Drive (2008). This limited edition working USB Flash Drive was distributed during the 2008 San Diego Comic Con at the Marvel Booth to help promote the Home Video release of the Iron Man movie.
The item is in very good condition with some wear from storage. The case is included with the item. See photos for condition details.
- Size: approximately 2 inches long
