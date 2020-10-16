Share Page Support Us
Pinterest
Twitter
Google
LinkedIn
Digg
Stumbleupon
Reddit
Tumblr
Blogger
Facebook
Print Page
Email Page
Send Text Message

RARE Iron Man Movie Stark Industries Promotional USB Flash Drive (2008) [C41]

RARE Iron Man Movie Stark Industries Promotional USB Flash Drive (2008) [C41]
View larger
RARE Iron Man Movie Stark Industries Promotional USB Flash Drive (2008) [C41]
RARE Iron Man Movie Stark Industries Promotional USB Flash Drive (2008) [C41]

$21.99

$18.97


1 in stock


usbSKU: 201016-82359-1
Weight: 0.12 lbs
Condition: VF Very Fine - This item is used. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.

View All: Jeff Bridges | Robert Downey Jr  items
Product Types: Equipment | Accessories | Memorabilia
Genres: Action | Adventure | Comic Based | Science Fiction
Studio: Marvel Studios
Original U.S. Release: May 2, 2008
Rating: PG-13
Visit our main page for additional items Here.

Details

Iron Man Movie Home Video Release Stark Industries Promotional Flash Drive (2008). This limited edition working USB Flash Drive was distributed during the 2008 San Diego Comic Con at the Marvel Booth to help promote the Home Video release of the Iron Man movie.

The item is in very good condition with some wear from storage. The case is included with the item. See photos for condition details.

Specifications

  • Size: approximately 2 inches long

Cast: Clark Gregg | Gwyneth Paltrow | Jeff Bridges | Jon Favreau | Paul Bettany | Robert Downey Jr | Terrence Howard
Directors: Jon Favreau
Project Name: Iron Man
Characters: Iron Man

Related Items

Newtype The Moving Pictures Anime Magazine – USA Preview Issue (2002) RahXephon, Cowboy Bebop [E21]
Ian Fleming’s Master Spy James Bond in Icebreaker Paperback Edition (1985)
Fighting Stars Magazine (August 1981) Benny Urquidez, Chuck Norris 190133
Tai Chi Zero Blu-ray Edition with Slipcover (2013) [307]
The Orville Original Television Soundtrack: Season 1 2-CD Set
Gacha Gacha Volume 4 by Hiroyuki Tamakoshi (2006)
Boondock Saints: In Nomine Patris Volume 1
Around the World in 80 Days Almanac 1st Hardcover Edition (1956)
Funko DORBZ Iron Man Mark 1 Vinyl Action Figure #361
Street Fighter Character Group Shot 36 x 24 inch Video Game Poster

Categories

Accessories | Action | Adventure | Comic Based | Marvel Studios | Memorabilia | Science Fiction