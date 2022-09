View larger $3.29

The Cross-Time Caper- Excalibur Comic Book Issue No. 14 1989 Marvel Comics. “Too Many Heroes!” Story by Chris Claremont. Art and Wraparound Cover by Alan Davis and Paul Neary. Excalibur returns home, but this isnt the Earth they remember. They find themselves caught in the middle of a full-scale super hero war!

