The Nightmare Before Christmas 22 x 34 Inch Movie Poster

$13.98

$8.98


3 in stock


PosterSKU: 171130-68673-1
Part No: 52340F 15488
Weight: 1.01 lbs
Condition: New


Product Types: Poster Crush | Posters - Reprints
Lines: The Museum of Fantastic Art
Genres: Adventure | Animation | Drama | Family | Fantasy
Poster Categories: Movies, TV & Gaming
Studio: Walt Disney
Original U.S. Release: October 29, 1993
Rating: PG
In the Tim Burton-produced animated film The Nightmare Before Christmas, Jack Skellington (Danny Elfman), king of Halloween Town, discovers Christmas Town, but his attempts to bring Christmas to his home cause confusion.

  • Size: 22x34 in

Cast: Carmen Twillie | Catherine O'Hara | Chris Sarandon | Danny Elfman | Glenn Shadix | Ken Page | Paul Reubens | William Hickey
Directors: Henry Selick
Project Name: The Nightmare Before Christmas
Authors: Tim Burton

