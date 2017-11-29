The Nightmare Before Christmas 22 x 34 Inch Movie Poster

$13.98
$8.98
Part No: 52340F 15488
Weight: 1.01 lbs
Condition: New
Product Types: Poster Crush | Posters - Reprints
Lines: The Museum of Fantastic Art
Genres: Adventure | Animation | Drama | Family | Fantasy
Poster Categories: Movies, TV & Gaming
Studio: Walt Disney
Original U.S. Release: October 29, 1993
Rating: PG
Details
In the Tim Burton-produced animated film The Nightmare Before Christmas, Jack Skellington (Danny Elfman), king of Halloween Town, discovers Christmas Town, but his attempts to bring Christmas to his home cause confusion.
Specifications
- Size: 22x34 in
Cast: Carmen Twillie | Catherine O'Hara | Chris Sarandon | Danny Elfman | Glenn Shadix | Ken Page | Paul Reubens | William Hickey
Directors: Henry Selick
Project Name: The Nightmare Before Christmas
Authors: Tim Burton
