Share Page Support Us
Pinterest
Twitter
Google
LinkedIn
Digg
Stumbleupon
Reddit
Tumblr
Blogger
Facebook
Print Page
Email Page
Send Text Message

Shrapnel: Aristeia Rising – Radical Books [BK02]

Shrapnel: Aristeia Rising – Radical Books [BK02]
View larger
Shrapnel: Aristeia Rising – Radical Books [BK02]
Shrapnel: Aristeia Rising – Radical Books [BK02]

$14.95

$11.97


1 in stock


Softcover BookSKU: 181118-76929-1
UPC: 9781935417019
ISBN-10: 1935417010
ISBN-13: 978-1935417019
Weight: 1.12 lbs
Condition: Very Good - The item is used but still in very good condition. There is little to no damage to the packaging, but it may have minor wear from storage over a long period of time. There may be minimal wear on the exterior of the item. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.


Product Types: Books | Comics | Graphic Novels | Softcover Books
Lines: The Museum of Fantastic Art
Genres: Action | Adventure | Comic Based | Fantasy | Science Fiction
Studio: Radical Books
Item Release Date: September 1, 2009
Visit our main page for additional items Here.

Details

Venus, 2250. After five years of war, the last free colony in the Solar System is about to fall. Unknown to the attacking Marines — or even the colonists themselves — the most infamous heroine of the war has gone into hiding in exile on their planet. Now she must organize a revolt against the very Marines she once fought alongside and lead the colonists to freedom.

The item is in very good condition with small bends, creases and corner wear. See photos for details.

Specifications

  • Size: 6.6 x 0.4 x 10.1 in
  • Pages: 184
  • Language: English


Authors: Bagus Hutomo | M. Zachary Sherman | Nick Sagan

Related Items

Valiant Comics Bloodshot Character Portrait 24 x 36 inch Poster
Hotwire: Requiem For The Dead Graphic Novel by Warren Ellis, Steve Pugh (2010) [BK04]
RARE Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl Original 50 x 21 inch Double-Sided Magazine Insert Poster Ad (2003)
Star Wars: Episode IV – A New Hope 24 x 36 Inch Movie Poster
Shout Factory Select Billy Jack: The Complete Collection – The Born Losers, Billy Jack, The Trial of Billy Jack, Billy Jack Goes to Washington
Sergio Leone A Fistful of Dollars Clint Eastwood 24 x 36 inch Movie Poster
Alien Legion Fire Pit Stretched Canvas Print
Atari Asteroids Ship Blast Cube Ottoman
Assassin’s Creed 24 x 36 inch Movie Poster
H.R. Giger Museum Anima Mia 36 x 24 Inch Poster

Categories

Action | Adventure | Comic Based | Comics | Fantasy | Graphic Novels | Radical Books | Science Fiction | Softcover Books | The Museum of Fantastic Art

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *