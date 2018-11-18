Shrapnel: Aristeia Rising – Radical Books [BK02]

$14.95
UPC: 9781935417019
ISBN-10: 1935417010
ISBN-13: 978-1935417019
Weight: 1.12 lbs
Lines: The Museum of Fantastic Art
Studio: Radical Books
Item Release Date: September 1, 2009
Venus, 2250. After five years of war, the last free colony in the Solar System is about to fall. Unknown to the attacking Marines — or even the colonists themselves — the most infamous heroine of the war has gone into hiding in exile on their planet. Now she must organize a revolt against the very Marines she once fought alongside and lead the colonists to freedom.
- Size: 6.6 x 0.4 x 10.1 in
- Pages: 184
- Language: English
Authors: Bagus Hutomo | M. Zachary Sherman | Nick Sagan
