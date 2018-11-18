Share Page Support Us
Driver for the Dead Comic 1 of 3 [BK05]

View larger
$4.99

$3.99


1 in stock


ComicSKU: 181118-76926-1
UPC: 813906010406
Weight: 1.12 lbs
Condition: NM Near Mint - This item is used, but in mint to near mint condition. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.


Product Types: Books | Comics | Graphic Novels
Genres: Action | Adventure | Comic Based | Fantasy | Horror
Studio: Radical Books
Item Release Date: September 27, 2011
Details

From John Heffernan (Snakes on a Plane) comes a dark tale of voodoo and myth, the world of the bayou and the world beyond.

Alabaster Graves is a driver for the dead. As a veteran of funeral homes, mortuaries, and coroners offices across the Deep South, Graves chauffeurs hundreds of bodies to their final resting places. But now, Alabaster must cover the distance from Shreveport to New Orleans to retrieve the remains of Mose Freeman, renown voodoo priest, with Freeman’s sultry granddaughter riding shotgun. What he doesn’t know is that he’s being pursued by a resurrectionist named Fallow, a necromancer who gets his power from stealing body parts… and for whom the corpse of Mose Freeman would be the ultimate prize.

The item is in very good condition with small bends, creases and corner wear. See photos for details.


Authors: John Heffernan | Leonardo Manco

