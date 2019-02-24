Share Page Support Us
El Dorado Centennial Collection Special Edition

El Dorado Centennial Collection Special Edition
View larger

$19.99

$9.97


1 in stock


DVDSKU: 190224-77412-1
UPC: 097361423340
ISBN-10: 1415749035
Weight: 0.12 lbs
Condition: NM Near Mint - This item is used, but in mint to near mint condition. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.


Product Types: Products | Movies & TV
Lines: Throwback Space
Formats: DVD
Genres: Adventure | Western
Studio: Paramount Pictures
Item Release Date: May 19, 2009
Rating: NR


Details

El Dorado centers on Cole Thornton (John Wayne), a gunfighter for hire who joins forces with old friend Sheriff J.P. Harrah (Robert Mitchum). Together with an old Indian fighter and a gambler, they help a rancher and his family fight a rival rancher that is trying to steal their water.

Special Features

  • Disc 1
  • Commentary by Filmmaker Peter Bogdanovich
  • Commentary by Critic and Film Historian Richard Schickel, featuring Actor Ed Asner and Author Todd McCarthy
  • Disc 2
  • Ride, Boldly Ride: The Journey to El Dorado 7-Part Featurette
  • The Artist and the American West (1967) Vintage Featurette
  • Behind the Gates: A.C. Lyles Remembers John Wayne
  • Theatrical Trailer
  • Lobby Card Gallery
  • Production Gallery

Specifications

  • Region: 1
  • Aspect Ratio: 1.85:1

Cast: James Caan | John Wayne | Robert Mitchum
Directors: Howard Hawks
Project Name: El Dorado

Adventure | DVD | Movies & TV | Paramount Pictures | Throwback Space | Western

