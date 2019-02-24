El Dorado Centennial Collection Special Edition

View larger $19.99 $9.97 - Select Qty - 1

El Dorado centers on Cole Thornton (John Wayne), a gunfighter for hire who joins forces with old friend Sheriff J.P. Harrah (Robert Mitchum). Together with an old Indian fighter and a gambler, they help a rancher and his family fight a rival rancher that is trying to steal their water.

Commentary by Filmmaker Peter Bogdanovich

Commentary by Critic and Film Historian Richard Schickel, featuring Actor Ed Asner and Author Todd McCarthy

Ride, Boldly Ride: The Journey to El Dorado 7-Part Featurette

The Artist and the American West (1967) Vintage Featurette

Behind the Gates: A.C. Lyles Remembers John Wayne

Theatrical Trailer

Lobby Card Gallery

Production Gallery

Region: 1

Aspect Ratio: 1.85:1

Cast: James Caan | John Wayne | Robert Mitchum

Directors: Howard Hawks

Project Name: El Dorado

