Sanctuary: The Complete First Season 4-DVD Box Set

Details
The enigmatic Dr. Helen Magnus (Amanda Tapping) and her Sanctuary team are on a quest to study and protect the strange and terrifying creatures that secretly populate our world. Along with their newest recruit, forensic psychiatrist Will Zimmerman (Robin Dunne), the group must face their darkest fears and their worst nightmares in order to provide a safe haven for the monsters that lurk in the shadows. As seen on SciFi Channel. From the writers and producers of Stargate SG-1 and Stargate Atlantis.
Special Features
- Audio commentaries on all 13 episodes with cast and crew including Amanda Tapping, creator Damian Kindler, director Martin Wood and more
3 Making-of Featurettes: “Welcome to the Sanctuary”, “Sanctuary Residents”, “Sanctuary Visual Effects”
Sanctuary: The Original Webisodes
Bloopers, Behind-the-Scenes Photo Gallery
Season Two Sneak Peek
Specifications
- Number of Discs: 4
- Aspect Ratio: 1.78:1
- Audio: 5.1 Surround/2.0 Dolby Digital
- Language: English
- Subtitles: SDH English
- Runtime: 585
Cast: Amanda Tapping | Christopher Heyerdahl | Robin Dunne
Project Name: Sanctuary
