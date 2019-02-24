Share Page Support Us
Sanctuary: The Complete First Season 4-DVD Box Set

Sanctuary: The Complete First Season 4-DVD Box Set
DVDSKU: 190224-77408-1
UPC: 741952669296
ISBN-10: 1417232269
Weight: 0.15 lbs
Condition: NM Near Mint - This item is used, but in mint to near mint condition. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.


Formats: DVD
Genres: Adventure | Cult Television | Drama | Fantasy
Studio: E One
Item Release Date: July 1, 2016
Rating: NR
Details

The enigmatic Dr. Helen Magnus (Amanda Tapping) and her Sanctuary team are on a quest to study and protect the strange and terrifying creatures that secretly populate our world. Along with their newest recruit, forensic psychiatrist Will Zimmerman (Robin Dunne), the group must face their darkest fears and their worst nightmares in order to provide a safe haven for the monsters that lurk in the shadows. As seen on SciFi Channel. From the writers and producers of Stargate SG-1 and Stargate Atlantis.

Special Features

  • Audio commentaries on all 13 episodes with cast and crew including Amanda Tapping, creator Damian Kindler, director Martin Wood and more
    3 Making-of Featurettes: “Welcome to the Sanctuary”, “Sanctuary Residents”, “Sanctuary Visual Effects”
    Sanctuary: The Original Webisodes
    Bloopers, Behind-the-Scenes Photo Gallery
    Season Two Sneak Peek

Specifications

  • Number of Discs: 4
  • Aspect Ratio: 1.78:1
  • Audio: 5.1 Surround/2.0 Dolby Digital
  • Language: English
  • Subtitles: SDH English
  • Runtime: 585

Cast: Amanda Tapping | Christopher Heyerdahl | Robin Dunne
Project Name: Sanctuary

