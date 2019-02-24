Sanctuary: The Complete First Season 4-DVD Box Set

View larger $19.99 $12.97 - Select Qty - 1

DVD SKU: 190224-77408-1

UPC: 741952669296

ISBN-10: 1417232269

Weight: 0.15 lbs

Condition: NM Near Mint - This item is used, but in mint to near mint condition. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.



Product Types: Products | Movies & TV

Formats: DVD

Genres: Adventure | Cult Television | Drama | Fantasy

Studio: E One

Item Release Date: July 1, 2016

Rating: NR

Details

The enigmatic Dr. Helen Magnus (Amanda Tapping) and her Sanctuary team are on a quest to study and protect the strange and terrifying creatures that secretly populate our world. Along with their newest recruit, forensic psychiatrist Will Zimmerman (Robin Dunne), the group must face their darkest fears and their worst nightmares in order to provide a safe haven for the monsters that lurk in the shadows. As seen on SciFi Channel. From the writers and producers of Stargate SG-1 and Stargate Atlantis.

Special Features

Audio commentaries on all 13 episodes with cast and crew including Amanda Tapping, creator Damian Kindler, director Martin Wood and more

3 Making-of Featurettes: “Welcome to the Sanctuary”, “Sanctuary Residents”, “Sanctuary Visual Effects”

Sanctuary: The Original Webisodes

Bloopers, Behind-the-Scenes Photo Gallery

Season Two Sneak Peek

Specifications

Number of Discs: 4

Aspect Ratio: 1.78:1

Audio: 5.1 Surround/2.0 Dolby Digital

Language: English

Subtitles: SDH English

Runtime: 585

Cast: Amanda Tapping | Christopher Heyerdahl | Robin Dunne

Project Name: Sanctuary

