Star Wars: Rogue One Hot Wheels Character Car Princess Leia Organa

Toy SKU: 180508-73052-1

UPC: 887961400267

Part No: DXP40-0910

Weight: 1.01 lbs

Condition: New

View All: Carrie Fisher | Princess Leia Organa | Star Wars items

Product Types: Products | Toys & Figures

Genres: Action | Adventure | Fantasy | Science Fiction

Studio: Hot Wheels | Lucasfilm | Mattel | Twentieth Century Fox

Original U.S. Release: December 16, 2016

Rating: PG

Visit our main page for additional items Here.

Details

Like the high-spirited Princess Leia Organa (Carrie Fisher) herself, this elegant two-seater possesses an irresistible beauty that belies her true strength in the Force.

Never underestimate the power of the white, open-top roadster as it zooms through the streets with the perseverance of Princess Leia Organa, sporting exaggerated rear fenders to represent her trademark hair buns. With Leia’s gun barrel raised above the hood, this roadster is ready to blast enemies clear off the track!

The item is brand new and has a few corner dings. Please review photos.

Special Features

Iconic Star Wars characters reimagined as Hot Wheels cars

Authentic and highly collectible Character Cars

Designed in 1:64-scale with inspired-by-character features and decos

Specifications

Size: 5.5 x 1.6 x 6.5 in packaged

Material: Die cast metal

Cast: Alan Tudyk | Ben Mendelsohn | Diego Luna | Donnie Yen | Felicity Jones | Forest Whitaker | Guy Henry | Jimmy Smits | Mads Mikkelsen | Riz Ahmed | Wen Jiang

Directors: Gareth Edwards

Project Name: Rogue One: A Star Wars Story

Characters: Princess Leia Organa

Related Items

Categories

Action | Adventure | Fantasy | Hot Wheels | Lucasfilm | Mattel | Science Fiction | Toys & Figures | Twentieth Century Fox | Website Only Listing