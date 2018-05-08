Twitter
Star Wars: Rogue One Hot Wheels Character Car Princess Leia Organa

$8.99

$5.97


1 in stock


ToySKU: 180508-73052-1
UPC: 887961400267
Part No: DXP40-0910
Weight: 1.01 lbs
Condition: New

View All: Carrie Fisher | Princess Leia Organa | Star Wars  items
Product Types: Products | Toys & Figures
Genres: Action | Adventure | Fantasy | Science Fiction
Studio: Hot Wheels | Lucasfilm | Mattel | Twentieth Century Fox
Original U.S. Release: December 16, 2016
Rating: PG
Visit our main page for additional items Here.

Details

Like the high-spirited Princess Leia Organa (Carrie Fisher) herself, this elegant two-seater possesses an irresistible beauty that belies her true strength in the Force.

Never underestimate the power of the white, open-top roadster as it zooms through the streets with the perseverance of Princess Leia Organa, sporting exaggerated rear fenders to represent her trademark hair buns. With Leia’s gun barrel raised above the hood, this roadster is ready to blast enemies clear off the track!

The item is brand new and has a few corner dings. Please review photos.

Special Features

  • Iconic Star Wars characters reimagined as Hot Wheels cars
  • Authentic and highly collectible Character Cars
  • Designed in 1:64-scale with inspired-by-character features and decos

Specifications

  • Size: 5.5 x 1.6 x 6.5 in packaged
  • Material: Die cast metal

Cast: Alan Tudyk | Ben Mendelsohn | Diego Luna | Donnie Yen | Felicity Jones | Forest Whitaker | Guy Henry | Jimmy Smits | Mads Mikkelsen | Riz Ahmed | Wen Jiang
Directors: Gareth Edwards
Project Name: Rogue One: A Star Wars Story
Characters: Princess Leia Organa

Categories

Action | Adventure | Fantasy | Hot Wheels | Lucasfilm | Mattel | Science Fiction | Toys & Figures | Twentieth Century Fox | Website Only Listing

