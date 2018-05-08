Twitter
Star Wars: Rogue One Hot Wheels Character Car Boba Fett

$9.99

$6.97


1 in stock


ToySKU: 180508-73057-1
UPC: 887961400205
Part No: DXP44-0910
Weight: 0.15 lbs
Condition: New

View All: Boba Fett | Star Wars  items
Product Types: Products | Toys & Figures
Genres: Action | Adventure | Fantasy | Science Fiction
Studio: Hot Wheels | Lucasfilm | Mattel | Twentieth Century Fox
Original U.S. Release: December 16, 2016
Rating: PG
Visit our main page for additional items Here.

Details

This Star Wars: Rogue One Hot Wheels Character Car features the infamous bounty hunter Boba Fett. Constantly in pursuit of its next target, this rat rod hits the road with the ruthless determination and advanced technology of the infamous bounty hunter, Boba Fett.

The vehicle uses its twin turbo engines and rear jetpack to accelerate to unimaginable speeds, while the antenna protruding from the cab enables it to communicate with the Empire and criminal underworld. The thrill of the hunt keeps this mercenary on track!

Special Features

  • Iconic Star Wars characters reimagined as Hot Wheels cars
  • Authentic and highly collectible Character Cars
  • Designed in 1:64-scale with inspired-by-character features and decos

Specifications

  • Size: 5.5 x 1.6 x 6.5 in packaged
  • Material: Die cast metal

Cast: Alan Tudyk | Ben Mendelsohn | Diego Luna | Donnie Yen | Felicity Jones | Forest Whitaker | Guy Henry | Jimmy Smits | Mads Mikkelsen | Riz Ahmed | Wen Jiang
Directors: Gareth Edwards
Project Name: Rogue One: A Star Wars Story
Characters: Boba Fett

Categories

Action | Adventure | Fantasy | Hot Wheels | Lucasfilm | Mattel | Science Fiction | Toys & Figures | Twentieth Century Fox | Website Only Listing

