Star Wars: Rogue One Hot Wheels Character Car Boba Fett

UPC: 887961400205
Part No: DXP44-0910
Weight: 0.15 lbs
Condition: New
Original U.S. Release: December 16, 2016
Rating: PG
Details
This Star Wars: Rogue One Hot Wheels Character Car features the infamous bounty hunter Boba Fett. Constantly in pursuit of its next target, this rat rod hits the road with the ruthless determination and advanced technology of the infamous bounty hunter, Boba Fett.
The vehicle uses its twin turbo engines and rear jetpack to accelerate to unimaginable speeds, while the antenna protruding from the cab enables it to communicate with the Empire and criminal underworld. The thrill of the hunt keeps this mercenary on track!
Special Features
- Iconic Star Wars characters reimagined as Hot Wheels cars
- Authentic and highly collectible Character Cars
- Designed in 1:64-scale with inspired-by-character features and decos
Specifications
- Size: 5.5 x 1.6 x 6.5 in packaged
- Material: Die cast metal
Cast: Alan Tudyk | Ben Mendelsohn | Diego Luna | Donnie Yen | Felicity Jones | Forest Whitaker | Guy Henry | Jimmy Smits | Mads Mikkelsen | Riz Ahmed | Wen Jiang
Directors: Gareth Edwards
Project Name: Rogue One: A Star Wars Story
Characters: Boba Fett
