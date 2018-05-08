Twitter
Star Wars: The Last Jedi Hot Wheels Car Ships Poe Dameron's X-Wing Fighter

Star Wars: The Last Jedi Hot Wheels Car Ships Poe Dameron’s X-Wing Fighter
Star Wars: The Last Jedi Hot Wheels Car Ships Poe Dameron’s X-Wing Fighter
Star Wars: The Last Jedi Hot Wheels Car Ships Poe Dameron’s X-Wing Fighter
Star Wars: The Last Jedi Hot Wheels Car Ships Poe Dameron’s X-Wing Fighter
Star Wars: The Last Jedi Hot Wheels Car Ships Poe Dameron’s X-Wing Fighter

$4.99

$2.85


2 in stock


ToySKU: 180508-73062-1
UPC: 887961517651
Part No: FGX86
Weight: 0.15 lbs
Condition: New

View All: Oscar Isaac | Star Wars  items
Product Types: Products | Toys & Figures
Genres: Action | Adventure | Drama | Family | Fantasy | Science Fiction | Sequels
Studio: Hot Wheels | Lucasfilm | Mattel
Original U.S. Release: December 15, 2017
Rating: PG-13
Visit our main page for additional items Here.

Details

Your favorite Star Wars starships have been reimagined as Hot Wheels cars for optimal speed and maximum performance! Car ships capture the attributes of iconic starships while accelerating to light speed on Hot Wheels track (sold separately).

Featured here is pilot Poe Dameron’s X-Wing Fighter.

The item is new and sealed. The first image in this listing is a stock photo for reference only.

Special Features

  • Your favorite Star Wars starships have been reimagined as Hot Wheels cars for optimal speed and maximum performance
  • Car ships capture the attributes of iconic starships while accelerating to light speed on Hot Wheels track (sold separately)
  • Designed in 1:64-scale with true-to-character features and decos

Specifications

  • Material: Die cast metal
  • Size: 1.6 x 5.5 x 6.5 in packaged

Cast: Adam Driver | Andy Serkis | Anthony Daniels | Benicio Del Toro | Carrie Fisher | Daisy Ridley | Domhnall Gleeson | Frank Oz | Gwendoline Christie | John Boyega | Kelly Marie Tran | Laura Dern | Lupita Nyong'o | Mark Hamill | Oscar Isaac
Directors: Rian Johnson
Subject: Star Wars: The Last Jedi
Characters: Poe Dameron

