Positive I.D. Blu-ray Edition

- Cast: Gail Cronauer | John S. Davies | Lauren Lane | Stephanie Rascoe Myers | Steven Fromholz
- Directors: Andy Anderson
- Project Name Positive I.D.
- Product Types: Movies & TV
- Formats: Blu-ray
- Genres: Crime | Drama | Thrillers
- Studios: Kino Lorber | Universal
- Original Release Date: September 17, 1986
- Product Release Date: March 16, 2021
- Rating: R
Positive I.D. is a chilling, offbeat thriller that takes a dark and macabre look into the mind of an obsessed woman. A year after she was raped, housewife Julie Kenner (Stephanie Rascoe) still can’t shake the horror of the attack. Her deteriorating mental state only worsens when she learns her attacker will soon be free on parole. Determined to get her revenge, the former model mother devises a unique and fascinating scheme. Using legal loopholes, she methodically creates a totally new identity: sultry barfly Bobbie King, who will be the perfect bait for her attacker. She soon discovers, however, that the thin line which separates her real life from her fantasy personality is slowly being erased. The result is a striking, unforgettable journey into the world of the strange and bizarre that reveals the shocking truth about one victim’s quest for revenge. Written and directed by Andy Anderson (Detention) and co-starring John S. Davies (RoboCop) and Lauren Lane (C.C. Babcock of TV’s The Nanny).
Special Features
- NEW Audio Commentary by Entertainment Journalist and Author Bryan Reesman
- Theatrical Trailer
- Dual-Layered BD50 Disc
Specifications
- Number of Discs: 1
- Region: A
- Aspect Ratio: 1.66:1
- Subtitles: English
- Language: English
- Runtime: 95 min
