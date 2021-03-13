Share Page Support Us
Pinterest
Twitter
Google
LinkedIn
Digg
Stumbleupon
Reddit
Tumblr
Blogger
Facebook
Print Page
Email Page
Send Text Message

Positive I.D. Blu-ray Edition

Positive I.D. Blu-ray Edition
View larger
$24.99
$19.99
See Options

3 in stock
Blu-ray
SKU: 210313-85668-1
UPC: 738329251956
Part No: K25195
Weight: 0.07 lbs
Condition: New

Positive I.D. is a chilling, offbeat thriller that takes a dark and macabre look into the mind of an obsessed woman. A year after she was raped, housewife Julie Kenner (Stephanie Rascoe) still can’t shake the horror of the attack. Her deteriorating mental state only worsens when she learns her attacker will soon be free on parole. Determined to get her revenge, the former model mother devises a unique and fascinating scheme. Using legal loopholes, she methodically creates a totally new identity: sultry barfly Bobbie King, who will be the perfect bait for her attacker. She soon discovers, however, that the thin line which separates her real life from her fantasy personality is slowly being erased. The result is a striking, unforgettable journey into the world of the strange and bizarre that reveals the shocking truth about one victim’s quest for revenge. Written and directed by Andy Anderson (Detention) and co-starring John S. Davies (RoboCop) and Lauren Lane (C.C. Babcock of TV’s The Nanny).

Special Features

  • NEW Audio Commentary by Entertainment Journalist and Author Bryan Reesman
  • Theatrical Trailer
  • Dual-Layered BD50 Disc

Specifications

  • Number of Discs: 1
  • Region: A
  • Aspect Ratio: 1.66:1
  • Subtitles: English
  • Language: English
  • Runtime: 95 min
Explore More...

Related Items

Cinema Retro Magazine Foto Files Special Edition #1 – Spy Girls of the 1960s and 1970s
The Day the Earth Stood Still (1951) Original Motion Picture Soundtrack Limited Edition CD
Stargate Universe SGU: The Complete Final Season 5-Disc DVD Edition
The Master Strikes Back Original 20 x 30 inch Movie Poster (1985)
The Falcon and the Snowman Original Motion Picture Soundtrack by Pat Metheny Group
Injustice 2 Superman Portrait Key Art 22 x 34 inch Video Game Poster
Funko POP Star Wars Luke Skywalker Bespin Encounter Exclusive Vinyl Bobble-Head #94
Universal Monsters Color Mash-Up All Over Print T-Shirt Design UNI1290
John Carpenter’s Lost Themes II
Dark Horse Game of Thrones: Son of the Harpy Figure
Blu-raySKU: 210313-85668-1
UPC: 738329251956
Part No: K25195
Weight: 0.07 lbs
Condition: New