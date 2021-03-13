Taffin Blu-ray Edition

Share Page Support Us
They Needed a Hero… They Got a One-Man Army! Screen great Pierce Brosnan (The World Is Not Enough) is dashing and deadly in this powerhouse of passion, revenge and nonstop action. When a small Irish town is terrorized by a corrupt business syndicate, a lone hero wages an all-out war. Mark Taffin (Brosnan) is a tough-as-nails debt collector who’s as quick with his wits as he is with his lightning-fast martial arts moves. So, when powerful Sprawley Enterprises resorts to brutal tactics to silence townspeople who oppose the company’s hazardous chemical plant, Taffin leaps to the citizens’ aid. Battling savage assassins and ruthless executives, he takes on the enemy in one blistering confrontation after another. But as he prepares for the final showdown, Taffin uncovers a terrifying plot—a deadly conspiracy that may reach the highest echelons of political power. Co-starring the stunningly beautiful Alison Doody (Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade) with Patrick Bergin (Patriot Games), Gerald McSorley (Veronica Guerin), Jeremy Child (A Fish Call Wanda) and Ronan Wilmot (Rawhead Rex). Directed by Francis Megahy (Freelance).

Special Features

  • Brand New 2K Master
  • Theatrical Trailer
  • Dual-Layered BD50 Disc

Specifications

  • Number of Discs: 1
  • Subtitles: English
  • Language: English
  • Region: A
  • Aspect Ratio: 1.85:1
  • Runtime: 96 min
  • Audio: DTS Stereo
