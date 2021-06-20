Spencer Tracy Original 8×10 inch Press Photo Lobby Card [F96]

- Subject Spencer Tracy
Spencer Tracy Original 8×10 inch Press Photo Lobby Card. Spencer Tracy is known for Guess Who’s Coming to Dinner (1967), Judgment at Nuremberg (1961), Inherit the Wind (1960), Bad Day at Black Rock (1955) and more. This press photo looks to be from one of his early roles, possibly Looking for Trouble (1934).
Item has wear and bends. Please review listing images for condition details.
- Size: 8x10 in
