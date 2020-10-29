$12.99
$9.97
Part No: 7860
Weight: 0.10 lbs
Condition: New
Product Types: Poster Crush | Posters - Reprints
Genres: Action | Adventure | Comic Based | Crime | Fantasy | Science Fiction
Poster Categories: Comics & Fantasy Art
Studio: DC Entertainment
Visit our poster shop POSTER CRUSH: Art & Creativity | Comics & Fantasy Art | Movies, TV & Gaming | Music | Sports, Autos and Bikes
Visit our main page for additional items Here.
Details
Zatanna Zatara 22 x 34 DC Comics Poster.
Featured is a large format poster portrait of DC Comics character Zatanna Zatara. The character was created by Gardner Fox and Murphy Anderson, and first appeared in Hawkman #4, published in November 1964. Zatanna is a stage magician, like her father Giovanni “John” Zatara. She possesses many of her father’s powers relating to magic, typically controlled by speaking the words of her incantations spelled backwards.
Zatanna is known for her involvement with the Justice League, her childhood association with Batman, and her crossing of the Vertigo line with characters including love interest John Constantine.
Specifications
- Size: 22.375 x 34 in
Characters: Zatanna Zatara
Related Items
Categories
Action | Adventure | Comic Based | Comics & Fantasy Art | Crime | DC Entertainment | Fantasy | Posters - Reprints | Science Fiction