Zatanna Zatara 22 x 34 DC Comics Poster
Details

Zatanna Zatara 22 x 34 DC Comics Poster.

Featured is a large format poster portrait of DC Comics character Zatanna Zatara. The character was created by Gardner Fox and Murphy Anderson, and first appeared in Hawkman #4, published in November 1964. Zatanna is a stage magician, like her father Giovanni "John" Zatara. She possesses many of her father's powers relating to magic, typically controlled by speaking the words of her incantations spelled backwards.

Zatanna is known for her involvement with the Justice League, her childhood association with Batman, and her crossing of the Vertigo line with characters including love interest John Constantine.

Specifications

  • Size: 22.375 x 34 in


Characters: Zatanna Zatara

