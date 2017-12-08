Twitter
The Art and Making of Alien: Covenant

The Art and Making of Alien: Covenant
Hardcover BookSKU: 171209-68832-1
ISBN-10: 1785653814
ISBN-13: 9781785653810
Weight: 4.06 lbs
Condition: New

View All: Ridley Scott  items
Product Types: Books | Hardcover Books
Lines: Cult Flavor | The Museum of Fantastic Art
Genres: Action | Horror | Monster Movies | Science Fiction | Suspense | Thrillers
Studio: Titan | Twentieth Century Fox
Original U.S. Release: May 19, 2017
Item Release Date: May 23, 2017
Rating: R
Details

Packed with fascinating sketches, blueprints, diagrams, full-color artwork, final film frames and behind-the-scenes shots from the set, Alien: Covenant – The Art of the Film is the ultimate literary companion to this highly anticipated movie event.

Ridley Scott returns to the universe he created with Alien: Covenant, a new chapter in the groundbreaking Alien franchise. The crew of the colony ship Covenant discover what they think is an uncharted paradise, but it is actually a dark, dangerous world, whose sole inhabitant is the synthetic David, survivor of the doomed Prometheus expedition.

Alien: Covenant – The Art of the Film reveals how the visual style of the film evolved, with breathtaking concept art accompanied by insight and interviews with key cast and crew.

This official companion book explores all the major environments, creatures and technology that feature in this exciting new movie. It explores the intricate technology of the eponymous colony ship and its auxiliary vehicles, designs of the crew’s uniforms and weaponry, artwork of key locations and breathtaking alien art imagery in amazing detail.

TM & © 2017 Twentieth Century Fox Film Corporation. All rights reserved.

Specifications

  • Pages: 192
  • Size: 10x12 in

Cast: Amy Seimetz | Billy Crudup | Carmen Ejogo | Danny McBride | Demián Bichir | Katherine Waterston | Michael Fassbender
Directors: Ridley Scott
Subject: Alien: Covenant
Authors: Simon Ward

