Children Shouldn’t Play with Dead Things Blu-ray

Details

Led by a mean-spirited director, Alan (Alan Ormsby), a theater troupe travels by boat to a small island graveyard for buried criminals. Using a grimoire, Alan begins a sance to raise the dead. The group finds more than they bargained for when the dead return from their graves, forcing the troupe to take refuge in an old abandoned caretakers house. Can they stay put until daylight against the undead onslaught, or do they flee into the pitch black night? Will anyone survive?

Special Features

Liner Notes written by Mike Kenny from Mike’s Pop Culture Playhouse

Reversable Coverwrap with Optional Fan-Inspired 3rd Cover Art

Commentary Track with Alan Ormsby, Jane Daly and Anya Cronin: accompanies the HD feature

Bonus: Complete alternate “U.K.” version, with commentary by Alan Ormsby hosted by David Gregory of Severin Films

Memories of Bob Clark: A tribute to the late Director

Grindhouse Q&A

Confessions of a Grave Digger: Interview with Ken Goch

Photo Gallery

“Dead Girls Don’t Say No” Music video by The Deadthings

“Cemetery Mary” Music video by The Deadthings

Tribute Video

Original Theatrical Trailer

Specifications

Runtime: 87

Region: A

Aspect Ratio: 1.35:1

Language: English

Audio: Dolby 2.0

Subtitles: English SDH

Cast: Alan Ormsby | Jane Daly | Jeff Gillen | Seth Sklarey | Valerie Mamches

Directors: Bob Clark

Project Name: Children Shouldn't Play with Dead Things

