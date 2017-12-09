Twitter
Children Shouldn't Play with Dead Things Blu-ray

Children Shouldn’t Play with Dead Things Blu-ray
Children Shouldn’t Play with Dead Things Blu-ray
Children Shouldn’t Play with Dead Things Blu-ray

$24.95

$16.57


2 in stock


Blu-raySKU: 171209-68839-1
UPC: 089859902727
Part No: 9027
Weight: 0.10 lbs
Condition: New


Product Types: Products | Movies & TV
Lines: Cult Flavor
Formats: Blu-ray
Genres: Comedy | Horror | Thrillers
Studio: VCI Entertainment
Original U.S. Release: June 9, 1972
Item Release Date: February 23, 2016
Rating: PG
Details

Led by a mean-spirited director, Alan (Alan Ormsby), a theater troupe travels by boat to a small island graveyard for buried criminals. Using a grimoire, Alan begins a sance to raise the dead. The group finds more than they bargained for when the dead return from their graves, forcing the troupe to take refuge in an old abandoned caretakers house. Can they stay put until daylight against the undead onslaught, or do they flee into the pitch black night? Will anyone survive?

Special Features

  • Liner Notes written by Mike Kenny from Mike’s Pop Culture Playhouse
  • Reversable Coverwrap with Optional Fan-Inspired 3rd Cover Art
  • Commentary Track with Alan Ormsby, Jane Daly and Anya Cronin: accompanies the HD feature
  • Bonus: Complete alternate “U.K.” version, with commentary by Alan Ormsby hosted by David Gregory of Severin Films
  • Memories of Bob Clark: A tribute to the late Director
  • Grindhouse Q&A
  • Confessions of a Grave Digger: Interview with Ken Goch
  • Photo Gallery
  • “Dead Girls Don’t Say No” Music video by The Deadthings
  • “Cemetery Mary” Music video by The Deadthings
  • Tribute Video
  • Original Theatrical Trailer

Specifications

  • Runtime: 87
  • Region: A
  • Aspect Ratio: 1.35:1
  • Language: English
  • Audio: Dolby 2.0
  • Subtitles: English SDH

Cast: Alan Ormsby | Jane Daly | Jeff Gillen | Seth Sklarey | Valerie Mamches
Directors: Bob Clark
Project Name: Children Shouldn't Play with Dead Things

