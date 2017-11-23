Twitter
The War of the Worlds 22 x 34 Inch Movie Poster

The War of the Worlds 22 x 34 Inch Movie Poster
PosterSKU: 171123-67010-1
Part No: 18540BB
Weight: 1.01 lbs
Condition: New

View All: H.G. Wells  items
Product Types: Poster Crush | Posters - Reprints
Lines: Cult Flavor | Throwback Space
Genres: Action | Film Noir | Science Fiction | Thrillers | War
Poster Categories: Movies, TV & Gaming
Studio: Paramount Pictures
Original U.S. Release: August 26, 1953
Rating: PG
Details

H.G. Wells’ The War of the Worlds tells the story of a small town in California attacked by Martians, sparking a global invasion.

Specifications

  • Size: 22x34 in

Cast: Ann Robinson | Gene Barry | Houseley Stevenson Jr. | Les Tremayne | Lewis Martin | Paul Frees | Robert Cornthwaite | Sandro Giglio | Vernon Rich | William Phipps
Directors: Byron Haskin
Project Name: The War of the Worlds
Authors: H.G. Wells

