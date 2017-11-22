The Shining Painted Montage 24 x 36 Inch Movie Poster

View larger $14.98 $8.98 - Select Qty - 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8

8 in stock





Poster SKU: 171123-67008-1

Part No: 51154F FP2516

Weight: 1.01 lbs

Condition: New



Product Types: Poster Crush | Posters - Reprints

Lines: Cult Cinema Icons | Cult Flavor | Throwback Space

Genres: Crime | Cult Cinema | Drama | Horror | Suspense | Thrillers

Poster Categories: Movies, TV & Gaming

Studio: Warner Bros.

Original U.S. Release: June 13, 1980

Rating: R

Visit our main page for additional items Here.

Details

In Stanley Kubrick’s phycological horror The Shining, Jack & Wendy Torrance (Jack Nicholson, Shelley Duvall), along with their psychic son Danny (Danny Lloyd), head to an isolated hotel in order to act as caretakers for the winter. There, an evil spiritual presence influences the father into violence, while his son sees horrific forebodings from the past and of the future.

Specifications

Size: 24x36 in

Cast: Anne Jackson | Barry Nelson | Danny Lloyd | Jack Nicholson | Joe Turkel | Lia Beldam | Philip Stone | Scatman Crothers | Shelley Duvall | Tony Burton

Directors: Stanley Kubrick

Project Name: The Shining

Related Items

Categories

Crime | Cult Cinema | Cult Cinema Icons | Cult Flavor | Drama | Featured | Horror | Movies, TV & Gaming | Posters - Reprints | Suspense | Thrillers | Throwback Space | Warner Bros.