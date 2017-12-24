Bat Pussy Special Edition Blu-ray

View larger $29.95 $25.95 - Select Qty - 1 2 3

Item Release Date: November 14, 2017

The citizens of Gothum City are under attack by smut filmmakers and only one hero can help! Bat Pussy (Dora Dildo) hangs out in her secret headquarters (aka an outhouse). When her “twat begins to twitch,” warning her of imminent crime, Bat Pussy hops on her Holy Hippity-Hop to foil the grotesque sex schemes of un-happily married couple Buddy and Sam! Considered to be the first porn parody, BAT PUSSY is the no-fi sexploitation messterpiece of your wildest dreams. And also your most horrifying nightmares. The unidentified lunatic filmmakers have never been located, providing further proof that this movie was most likely made by extraterrestrials.

Special Features

New 2K scan from the only surviving 16mm theatrical print

Commentary track with Lisa Petrucci and Tim Lewis of Something Weird

Crime-smut trailers and shorts from the Something Weird vault

Liner notes by Lisa Petrucci and Mike McCarthy, the savior of BAT PUSSY

Bonus movie: ROBOT LOVE SLAVES, scanned in 2K from an original theatrical print

Double-sided cover art with illustration by Johnny Ryan

