Bat Pussy Special Edition Blu-ray

UPC: 760137025382
Part No: AGFA003
Weight: 0.10 lbs
Condition: New
Product Types: Products | Movies & TV
Lines: Cult Flavor | Throwback Space
Formats: Blu-ray
Genres: Comedy | Cult Cinema | Exploitation | Grindhouse Films | Mature
Studio: AGFA | MVD Visual | Something Weird
Item Release Date: November 14, 2017
Rating: NR
Details
The citizens of Gothum City are under attack by smut filmmakers and only one hero can help! Bat Pussy (Dora Dildo) hangs out in her secret headquarters (aka an outhouse). When her “twat begins to twitch,” warning her of imminent crime, Bat Pussy hops on her Holy Hippity-Hop to foil the grotesque sex schemes of un-happily married couple Buddy and Sam! Considered to be the first porn parody, BAT PUSSY is the no-fi sexploitation messterpiece of your wildest dreams. And also your most horrifying nightmares. The unidentified lunatic filmmakers have never been located, providing further proof that this movie was most likely made by extraterrestrials.
Special Features
- New 2K scan from the only surviving 16mm theatrical print
- Commentary track with Lisa Petrucci and Tim Lewis of Something Weird
- Crime-smut trailers and shorts from the Something Weird vault
- Liner notes by Lisa Petrucci and Mike McCarthy, the savior of BAT PUSSY
- Bonus movie: ROBOT LOVE SLAVES, scanned in 2K from an original theatrical print
- Double-sided cover art with illustration by Johnny Ryan
Specifications
- Aspect Ratio: 1.33:1
- Region: All
Cast: Dora Dildo
Project Name: Bat Pussy
Artists: Johnny Ryan
