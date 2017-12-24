Twitter
Ghost Dog: The Way of the Samurai DVD

Ghost Dog: The Way of the Samurai DVD
$10.98

$9.78


4 in stock


Condition: New

Details

Ghost Dog: The Way of the Samurai ingeniously re-imagines the gangster picture as a cross-cultural fusion of Eastern philosophy, hip-hop music, urban darkness, and movie iconography. Ghost Dog, a man of few words who shares his rooftop home with dozens of pigeons. Ghost Dog lives by the precepts of the 18th century warrior text, Hagakure: The Way of the Samurai, practicing the ancient disciplines of the samurai and applying them to his work as a contract killer.

Special Features

  • Deleted Footage
  • 30 Minute Featurette "The Odyssey: Journey Into the Life of a Samurai"
  • Isolated Music Score
  • Music Video
  • Trailers and TV Spots
  • Cast and Crew Information
  • Digitally Mastered for this disc release
  • Scene Access
  • Interactive Menus

Specifications

  • Aspect Ratio: 16x9 Widescreen
  • Audio: 5.1 Dolby Digital
  • Runtime: 116

Cast: Cliff Gorman | Damon Whitaker | Dennis Liu | Forest Whitaker | Frank Minucci | Henry Silva | John Tormey | Richard Portnow | RZA | Tricia Vessey | Victor Argo
Directors: Jim Jarmusch
Project Name: Ghost Dog: The Way of the Samurai
Composers: RZA

