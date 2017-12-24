Ghost Dog: The Way of the Samurai DVD

View larger $10.98 $9.78 - Select Qty - 1 2 3 4

Product Types: Products | Movies & TV

Lines: Cult Cinema Icons

Formats: DVD

Genres: Action | Crime | Cult Cinema | Drama | Martial Arts | Thrillers

Studio: Artisan

Original U.S. Release: March 24, 2000

Item Release Date: August 15, 2000

Rating: R

Details

Ghost Dog: The Way of the Samurai ingeniously re-imagines the gangster picture as a cross-cultural fusion of Eastern philosophy, hip-hop music, urban darkness, and movie iconography. Ghost Dog, a man of few words who shares his rooftop home with dozens of pigeons. Ghost Dog lives by the precepts of the 18th century warrior text, Hagakure: The Way of the Samurai, practicing the ancient disciplines of the samurai and applying them to his work as a contract killer.

Special Features

Deleted Footage

30 Minute Featurette "The Odyssey: Journey Into the Life of a Samurai"

Isolated Music Score

Music Video

Trailers and TV Spots

Cast and Crew Information

Digitally Mastered for this disc release

Scene Access

Interactive Menus

Specifications

Aspect Ratio: 16x9 Widescreen

Audio: 5.1 Dolby Digital

Runtime: 116

Cast: Cliff Gorman | Damon Whitaker | Dennis Liu | Forest Whitaker | Frank Minucci | Henry Silva | John Tormey | Richard Portnow | RZA | Tricia Vessey | Victor Argo

Directors: Jim Jarmusch

Project Name: Ghost Dog: The Way of the Samurai

Composers: RZA

