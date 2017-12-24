Ghost Dog: The Way of the Samurai DVD

$10.98
$9.78
UPC: 012236114895
Part No: 11489
Weight: 0.10 lbs
Condition: New
View All: Jim Jarmusch items
Product Types: Products | Movies & TV
Lines: Cult Cinema Icons
Formats: DVD
Genres: Action | Crime | Cult Cinema | Drama | Martial Arts | Thrillers
Studio: Artisan
Original U.S. Release: March 24, 2000
Item Release Date: August 15, 2000
Rating: R
Visit our main page for additional items Here.
Details
Ghost Dog: The Way of the Samurai ingeniously re-imagines the gangster picture as a cross-cultural fusion of Eastern philosophy, hip-hop music, urban darkness, and movie iconography. Ghost Dog, a man of few words who shares his rooftop home with dozens of pigeons. Ghost Dog lives by the precepts of the 18th century warrior text, Hagakure: The Way of the Samurai, practicing the ancient disciplines of the samurai and applying them to his work as a contract killer.
Special Features
- Deleted Footage
- 30 Minute Featurette "The Odyssey: Journey Into the Life of a Samurai"
- Isolated Music Score
- Music Video
- Trailers and TV Spots
- Cast and Crew Information
- Digitally Mastered for this disc release
- Scene Access
- Interactive Menus
Specifications
- Aspect Ratio: 16x9 Widescreen
- Audio: 5.1 Dolby Digital
- Runtime: 116
Cast: Cliff Gorman | Damon Whitaker | Dennis Liu | Forest Whitaker | Frank Minucci | Henry Silva | John Tormey | Richard Portnow | RZA | Tricia Vessey | Victor Argo
Directors: Jim Jarmusch
Project Name: Ghost Dog: The Way of the Samurai
Composers: RZA
Related Items
Categories
Action | Artisan | Crime | Cult Cinema | Cult Cinema Icons | Drama | DVD | Featured | Martial Arts | Movies & TV | Thrillers