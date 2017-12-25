Justice League – Original Motion Picture Soundtrack Music by Danny Elfman

$14.98
Details
The album features one of the industry’s most versatile and accomplished film composers, Danny Elfman, who is returning to score a DC Super Hero film for the first time since 1992’s Batman Returns.
While bringing his celebrated and unique approach to the Justice League score, Elfman also gives DC fans some special familiar moments. Utilizing memorable character themes to tell the musical story, he incorporates and re-interprets iconic music from past films, including John Williams’ Superman theme, Hans Zimmer’s Wonder Woman theme, and his own Batman theme. “I’m using the same thematic material that I used back then,” Elfman told Billboard Magazine. “It never actually went away. We’ve got these iconic bits from our past and that’s part of us, that’s part of our heritage. It just was great fun.”
The soundtrack also features a blistering version of The Beatles’ “Come Together” by electrifying virtuoso guitarist Gary Clark Jr. and Grammy-nominated and multiplatinum producer, musician, and composer Junkie XL; along with Norwegian pop singer/ songwriter Sigrid’s haunting and powerful take on Leonard Cohen’s “Everybody Knows,” and The White Stripes classic “Icky Thump.”
Special Features
- Second disc with three full length bonus tracks
Playlists
- Everybody Knows by: Sigrid
- The Justice League Theme - Logos by: Danny Elfman
- Hero’s Theme by: Danny Elfman
- Batman on the Roof by: Danny Elfman
- Enter Cyborg by: Danny Elfman
- Wonder Woman Rescue by: Danny Elfman
- Hippolyta’s Arrow by: Danny Elfman
- The Story of Steppenwolf by: Danny Elfman
- The Amazon Mother Box by: Danny Elfman
- Cyborg Meets Diana by: Danny Elfman
- Aquaman in Atlantis by: Danny Elfman
- Then There Were Three by: Danny Elfman
- The Tunnel Fight by: Danny Elfman
- The World Needs Superman by: Danny Elfman
- Spark of The Flash by: Danny Elfman
- Friends and Foes by: Danny Elfman
- Justice League United by: Danny Elfman
- Home by: Danny Elfman
- Bruce and Diana by: Danny Elfman
- The Final Battle by: Danny Elfman
- A New Hope by: Danny Elfman
- Anti-Hero’s Theme by: Danny Elfman
- Come Together by: Gary Clark Jr. | Junkie XL
- Icky Thump by: White Stripes
- Bonus Disc
- The Tunnel Fight (Full Length Bonus Track) by: Danny Elfman
- The Final Battle (Full Length Bonus Track) by: Danny Elfman
- Mother Russia (Bonus Track) by: Danny Elfman
Specifications
- Number of Discs: 2
Cast: Amber Heard | Amy Adams | Ben Affleck | Ciarán Hinds | Connie Nielsen | Diane Lane | Ezra Miller | Gal Gadot | Henry Cavill | J.K. Simmons | Jason Momoa | Jeremy Irons | Joe Morton | Ray Fisher
Directors: Zack Snyder
Project Name: Justice League
Characters: Aquaman | Batman | Cyborg | Superman | The Flash | Wonder Woman
Contributors: Danny Elfman | Gary Clark Jr. | Junkie XL | Sigrid | White Stripes
