Justice League – Original Motion Picture Soundtrack Music by Danny Elfman

Original U.S. Release: November 17, 2017

Item Release Date: December 8, 2017

Rating: PG-13

Details

The album features one of the industry’s most versatile and accomplished film composers, Danny Elfman, who is returning to score a DC Super Hero film for the first time since 1992’s Batman Returns.

While bringing his celebrated and unique approach to the Justice League score, Elfman also gives DC fans some special familiar moments. Utilizing memorable character themes to tell the musical story, he incorporates and re-interprets iconic music from past films, including John Williams’ Superman theme, Hans Zimmer’s Wonder Woman theme, and his own Batman theme. “I’m using the same thematic material that I used back then,” Elfman told Billboard Magazine. “It never actually went away. We’ve got these iconic bits from our past and that’s part of us, that’s part of our heritage. It just was great fun.”

The soundtrack also features a blistering version of The Beatles’ “Come Together” by electrifying virtuoso guitarist Gary Clark Jr. and Grammy-nominated and multiplatinum producer, musician, and composer Junkie XL; along with Norwegian pop singer/ songwriter Sigrid’s haunting and powerful take on Leonard Cohen’s “Everybody Knows,” and The White Stripes classic “Icky Thump.”

Special Features

Second disc with three full length bonus tracks

Playlists

Specifications

Number of Discs: 2

Cast: Amber Heard | Amy Adams | Ben Affleck | Ciarán Hinds | Connie Nielsen | Diane Lane | Ezra Miller | Gal Gadot | Henry Cavill | J.K. Simmons | Jason Momoa | Jeremy Irons | Joe Morton | Ray Fisher

Directors: Zack Snyder

Project Name: Justice League

Characters: Aquaman | Batman | Cyborg | Superman | The Flash | Wonder Woman

Contributors: Danny Elfman | Gary Clark Jr. | Junkie XL | Sigrid | White Stripes

