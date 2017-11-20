Metropolis 12 x 36 Inch Movie Poster

$16.98
$14.58
Part No: 77220
Weight: 1.01 lbs
Condition: New
Product Types: Poster Crush | Posters - Reprints
Lines: Cult Cinema Icons | Cult Flavor | The Museum of Fantastic Art | Throwback Space
Genres: Cult Cinema | Drama | Science Fiction | Suspense | Thrillers
Poster Categories: Movies, TV & Gaming
Studio: Paramount Pictures
Original U.S. Release: March 13, 1927
Rating: NR
Details
Fritz Lang’s science fiction classic Metropolis takes place in a futuristic city sharply divided between the working class and the city planners. The son of the city’s mastermind falls in love with a working class prophet who predicts the coming of a savior to mediate their differences.
This beautiful poster is printed on heavyweight card stock paper and is ready for hanging.
Specifications
- Size: 12x36 in
Cast: Alfred Abel | Brigitte Helm | Fritz Rasp | Gustav Fröhlich | Heinrich George | Irwin Biswanger | Rudolf Klein-Rogge | Theodor Loos
Directors: Fritz Lang
Project Name: Metropolis
