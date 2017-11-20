Metropolis 12 x 36 Inch Movie Poster

View larger $16.98 $14.58 - Select Qty - 1 2 3 4

Product Types: Poster Crush | Posters - Reprints

Lines: Cult Cinema Icons | Cult Flavor | The Museum of Fantastic Art | Throwback Space

Genres: Cult Cinema | Drama | Science Fiction | Suspense | Thrillers

Poster Categories: Movies, TV & Gaming

Studio: Paramount Pictures

Original U.S. Release: March 13, 1927

Rating: NR

Fritz Lang’s science fiction classic Metropolis takes place in a futuristic city sharply divided between the working class and the city planners. The son of the city’s mastermind falls in love with a working class prophet who predicts the coming of a savior to mediate their differences.

This beautiful poster is printed on heavyweight card stock paper and is ready for hanging.

Size: 12x36 in

Cast: Alfred Abel | Brigitte Helm | Fritz Rasp | Gustav Fröhlich | Heinrich George | Irwin Biswanger | Rudolf Klein-Rogge | Theodor Loos

Directors: Fritz Lang

Project Name: Metropolis

