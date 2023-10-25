Pix Theatre on Hollywood Blvd. June 1962 with Vintage Cars Photo [230302-76]

View larger $16.47

The Pix Theatre on Hollywood Blvd, as seen in June of 1962. This theater, which is still open as of 2023, has also been known as Carter DeHaven Music Box Theatre, Hollywood Music Box Theatre, Guild Theatre, New Fox Theatre, Pix Hollywood Theatre. Henry Fonda Music Box Theatre, The Music Box at Fonda, and the Music Box Theatre. As of 2023 the venue is known simply as the Fonda Theatre. The movies playing at the time include: The Vikings starring Kirk Douglas, Tony Curtis, and Ernest Borgnine; Trapeze with Burt Lancaster, Tony Curtis, and Gina Lollobrigida; Mermaids of Tiburon featuring George Robotham, Diane Webber, and Gaby Martone; and Jack the Giant Killer with Kerwin Mathews, Judi Meredith, and Torin Thatcher.