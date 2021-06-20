Mutiny on the Bounty Original 8×10 inch Publicity Press Lobby Card Photo, Marlon Brando, Tarita [G64]

- Cast: Ashley Cowan | Chips Rafferty | Duncan Lamont | Eddie Byrne | Frank Silvera | Gordon Jackson | Hugh Griffith | Marlon Brando | Noel Purcell | Percy Herbert | Richard Harris | Richard Haydn | Tarita | Tim Seely | Trevor Howard
- Directors: Carol Reed | Lewis Milestone
- Project Name Mutiny on the Bounty
- Subject Marlon Brando | Tarita
- Product Types: Lobby Cards | Press Photos | Originals | Originals
- Genres: Adventure | Drama | History
- Studios: MGM
- Original Release Date: November 8, 1962
- Rating: NR
- More: Marlon Brando | Richard Harris
Mutiny on the Bounty Original 8×10 inch Publicity Press Lobby Card Photo, Marlon Brando, Tarita.
Item has wear and bends. Please review listing images for condition details.
Explore More...
- People / Bands: Ashley Cowan | Carol Reed | Chips Rafferty | Duncan Lamont | Eddie Byrne | Frank Silvera | Gordon Jackson | Hugh Griffith | Lewis Milestone | Marlon Brando | Noel Purcell | Percy Herbert | Richard Harris | Richard Haydn | Tarita | Tim Seely | Trevor Howard
- Shows / Movies: Mutiny on the Bounty
- Genres: Adventure | Drama | History
- Studios / Manufacturers: MGM
- Product Types: Originals | Originals