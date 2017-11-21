Frank Frazetta The Brain Painting 24 x 36 Inch Fantasy Art Poster

$11.98
$8.98
Part No: 51730F BB808
Weight: 1.01 lbs
Condition: New
View All: Frank Frazetta items
Product Types: Poster Crush | Posters - Reprints
Lines: The Museum of Fantastic Art
Genres: Action | Adventure | Fantasy | Horror | Suspense | Thrillers | War
Poster Categories: Comics & Fantasy Art
Visit our main page for additional items Here.
Details
Own a high quality large format reproduction of one of fantasy artist Frank Frazetta’s most popular paintings, The Brain. The art work features a warriors about to strike down his enemy with a sword.
Specifications
- Size: 24x36 in
Artists: Frank Frazetta
Related Items
Categories
Action | Adventure | Comics & Fantasy Art | Fantasy | Featured | Horror | Posters - Reprints | Suspense | The Museum of Fantastic Art | Thrillers | War