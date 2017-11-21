Twitter
Frank Frazetta The Brain Painting 24 x 36 Inch Fantasy Art Poster

Frank Frazetta The Brain Painting 24 x 36 Inch Fantasy Art Poster
Details

Own a high quality large format reproduction of one of fantasy artist Frank Frazetta’s most popular paintings, The Brain. The art work features a warriors about to strike down his enemy with a sword.

Specifications

  • Size: 24x36 in


Artists: Frank Frazetta

