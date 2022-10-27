Share Page Support Us
Pinterest
Twitter
Google
LinkedIn
Digg
Stumbleupon
Reddit
Tumblr
Blogger
Facebook
Print Page
Email Page
Send Text Message

Madison Square Garden New York City (1950s) Photo [220417-7]

Madison Square Garden New York City (1950s) Photo [220417-7]
View larger
Madison Square Garden New York City (1950s) Photo [220417-7]
$13.17
From: $11.97
See Options

1 in stock
Photo Semi-Gloss 8.5x11 - Tr3
SKU: 221027-103577
Weight: 0.05 lbs
Condition: Brand New - The item has never been opened and is still in the manufacturer’s packaging. See the description and photos for full details on any imperfections. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.
Madison Square Garden New York City (1950s) Photo [220417-7]

1 in stock
Photo Semi-Gloss 13x19 - Tr3
SKU: 221027-103577
Weight: 0.8 lbs
Condition: Brand New - The item has never been opened and is still in the manufacturer’s packaging. See the description and photos for full details on any imperfections. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.
Madison Square Garden New York City (1950s) Photo [220417-7]

Madison Square Garden New York City (1950s) Photo during a performance by Ringing Brothers and Barnum & Bailey Circus. Madison Square Garden (MSG III) was an indoor arena, the third bearing the name. Built in 1925 and closed in 1968, MSG III was located on the west side of Eighth Avenue between 49th and 50th streets in Manhattan, on the site of the city’s trolley-car barns. It was the first Garden that was not located near Madison Square.

MSG III was the home of the New York Rangers of the National Hockey League and the New York Knicks of the National Basketball Association. The venue also hosted numerous boxing matches, the Millrose Games, concerts, and other events. In 1968 it was demolished and its role and name passed to the current Madison Square Garden, which stands at the site of the original Penn Station. One Worldwide Plaza was built on the arena’s former 50th Street location.

In 2022, Feld Entertainment announced the long-awaited return of Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey Circus, with animal-free performances to begin in the Fall of 2023.

Specifications

  • Material: Semi-Gloss Photo Paper
  • Size: 8x11,13x19
Explore More...

Related Items

Kick Illustrated Magazine (February 1981) 190134
Tin Toy Basketball Player Game with Box (TTA0099)
Star Wars Darth Vader Propaganda-Style 24 x 36 Inch Movie Poster
Transformers: Power Core Combiners Skyburst 15×24 inch Double-Sided Promotional Poster [A64]
New York Daily News (May 13, 1996) Michael Jordan Basketball Newspaper Cover V38
Funko POP Star Wars: Episode 7: The Force Awakens Maz Kanata Vinyl Bobble-Head Figure #108
Sealed Magic the Gathering Sorin Markov Ready-to-Play 30-Card Deck and Quick Start Guide
Jake The Dreaming Free Comic Book Day 2011 Radical Comics 86064
Predator Movie 12×18 inch Officially Licensed Canvas Print [C22]
Rudy Ray Moore Dolemite Original Vinyl Edition Motion Picture Soundtrack (1975)
Madison Square Garden New York City (1950s) Photo [220417-7]
Photo Semi-Gloss 8.5x11 - Tr3SKU: 221027-103577
Weight: 0.05 lbs
Condition: Brand New - The item has never been opened and is still in the manufacturer’s packaging. See the description and photos for full details on any imperfections. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.
Madison Square Garden New York City (1950s) Photo [220417-7]
Photo Semi-Gloss 13x19 - Tr3SKU: 221027-103577
Weight: 0.8 lbs
Condition: Brand New - The item has never been opened and is still in the manufacturer’s packaging. See the description and photos for full details on any imperfections. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.