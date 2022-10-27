Madison Square Garden New York City (1950s) Photo [220417-7]

View larger $13.17

From: $11.97 See Options Use dropdown menu to view all available ordering options. \/ Choose From 2 Options \/ Photo Semi-Gloss 8.5x11 - Tr3 $11.97 Photo Semi-Gloss 13x19 - Tr3 $21.97 - Select Qty - 1

1 in stock Photo Semi-Gloss 8.5x11 - Tr3

SKU: 221027-103577

Weight: 0.05 lbs

Condition: Brand New - The item has never been opened and is still in the manufacturer’s packaging. See the description and photos for full details on any imperfections. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition. SKU: 221027-103577Weight: 0.05 lbsCondition: Brand New - The item has never been opened and is still in the manufacturer’s packaging. See the description and photos for full details on any imperfections. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition. - Select Qty - 1

1 in stock Photo Semi-Gloss 13x19 - Tr3

SKU: 221027-103577

Weight: 0.8 lbs

Condition: Brand New - The item has never been opened and is still in the manufacturer’s packaging. See the description and photos for full details on any imperfections. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition. SKU: 221027-103577Weight: 0.8 lbsCondition: Brand New - The item has never been opened and is still in the manufacturer’s packaging. See the description and photos for full details on any imperfections. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.



Madison Square Garden New York City (1950s) Photo during a performance by Ringing Brothers and Barnum & Bailey Circus. Madison Square Garden (MSG III) was an indoor arena, the third bearing the name. Built in 1925 and closed in 1968, MSG III was located on the west side of Eighth Avenue between 49th and 50th streets in Manhattan, on the site of the city’s trolley-car barns. It was the first Garden that was not located near Madison Square.

MSG III was the home of the New York Rangers of the National Hockey League and the New York Knicks of the National Basketball Association. The venue also hosted numerous boxing matches, the Millrose Games, concerts, and other events. In 1968 it was demolished and its role and name passed to the current Madison Square Garden, which stands at the site of the original Penn Station. One Worldwide Plaza was built on the arena’s former 50th Street location.

In 2022, Feld Entertainment announced the long-awaited return of Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey Circus, with animal-free performances to begin in the Fall of 2023.

Specifications

Material: Semi-Gloss Photo Paper

Size: 8x11,13x19

Related Items