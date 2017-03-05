Twitter
Google
LinkedIn
Digg
Stumbleupon
Reddit
Tumblr
Blogger
Facebook

Cinema Retro Magazine Foto Files Special Edition #1 – Spy Girls of the 1960s and 1970s

Cinema Retro Magazine Foto Files Special Edition #1 – Spy Girls of the 1960s and 1970s
View larger
Cinema Retro Magazine Foto Files Special Edition #1 – Spy Girls of the 1960s and 1970s
Cinema Retro Magazine Foto Files Special Edition #1 – Spy Girls of the 1960s and 1970s
Cinema Retro Magazine Foto Files Special Edition #1 – Spy Girls of the 1960s and 1970s

$15.00

$14.50


4 in stock


Magazine IssueSKU: 170306-63533-1
Weight: 0.15 lbs
Condition: New


Product Types: Books | Magazines
Lines: Cult Cinema Icons | Cult Flavor | Throwback Space
Genres: Action | Adventure | Exploitation | Thriller | War | Western
Studio: Cinema Retro
Item Release Date: November 23, 2016
Visit our main page for additional items Here.

Details

A photo-filled special issue publication from the publishers of Cinema Retro Magazine. The new line of Cinema Retro special issues is called Foto Files, featuring images from the Cinema Retro archives.

The premiere issue is dedicated to “Spy Girls” of the 1960s and 1970s. It’s an 80-page magazine that emphasizes rare and exciting photographs of those actresses who were “deadlier than the male” in some of the best retro spy movies ever made!

  • Over 350 photos and film poster artwork from the era
  • Limited print run.
  • Not available in most retail outlets.
  • All of your favorite femme fatales from such legendary series as James Bond, The Man From U.N.C.L.E., Harry Palmer, Bulldog Drummond, Matt Helm, Our Man Flint, and many others!
  • Among the sex sirens featured in this remarkable collector’s item issue: Ursula Andress, Diana Rigg, Elke Sommer, Caroline Munro, Camilla Sparv, Daliah Lavi, Stella Stevens, Gila Golan, Sylva Koscina, Sue Lloyd, Sharon Tate, Barbara Bouchet and many, many more.

There may be some minor corner dings or wear from storage, but these magazine issues are in excellent condition.

Related Items

Original Alien Movie Poster Fleece Blanket
Mars – The Epic Series from Brian Grazer and Ron Howard
42nd Street Forever: The Peep Show Collection Vol. 17
Kong: Skull Island King Kong Attacks Youth and Childrens Apparel
X-Rated: The Greatest Adult Movies of All Time
Alien Blood Drool Towel
RARE Flash Gordon The Official Poster Magazine Walkerprint Phoenix Publications (1980)
Alan Howarth & Larry Hopkins – The Thing: Music From The Motion Picture (Ennio Morricone’s score)
Bruce Lee Dragon with Chinese Characters Childrens Apparel
Alien Prey Fleece Blanket

Categories

Action | Adventure | Cinema Retro | Cult Cinema Icons | Cult Flavor | Exploitation | Featured | Magazines | Thriller | Throwback Space | War | Western

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *