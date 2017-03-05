Cinema Retro Magazine Foto Files Special Edition #1 – Spy Girls of the 1960s and 1970s

View larger $15.00 $14.50 - Select Qty - 1 2 3 4

November 23, 2016

A photo-filled special issue publication from the publishers of Cinema Retro Magazine. The new line of Cinema Retro special issues is called Foto Files, featuring images from the Cinema Retro archives.

The premiere issue is dedicated to “Spy Girls” of the 1960s and 1970s. It’s an 80-page magazine that emphasizes rare and exciting photographs of those actresses who were “deadlier than the male” in some of the best retro spy movies ever made!

Over 350 photos and film poster artwork from the era

Limited print run.

Not available in most retail outlets.

All of your favorite femme fatales from such legendary series as James Bond, The Man From U.N.C.L.E., Harry Palmer, Bulldog Drummond, Matt Helm, Our Man Flint, and many others!

Among the sex sirens featured in this remarkable collector’s item issue: Ursula Andress, Diana Rigg, Elke Sommer, Caroline Munro, Camilla Sparv, Daliah Lavi, Stella Stevens, Gila Golan, Sylva Koscina, Sue Lloyd, Sharon Tate, Barbara Bouchet and many, many more.

There may be some minor corner dings or wear from storage, but these magazine issues are in excellent condition.

