View larger $12.99 $6.99 - Select Qty - 1

1 in stock





HD-DVD SKU: 201222-84033-1

Weight: 1.15 lbs

Condition: Very Good - The item is used but still in very good condition. There is little to no damage to the packaging, but it may have minor wear from storage over a long period of time. There may be minimal wear on the exterior of the item. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.

View All: Harrison Ford | Ridley Scott | Rutger Hauer items

Product Types: Products | Movies & TV | Posters - Reprints

Lines: Cult Cinema Icons | The Museum of Fantastic Art

Genres: Action | Cult Cinema | Mystery | Science Fiction | Thrillers

Studio: Warner Bros.

Original U.S. Release: June 25, 1982

Rating: R

Visit our poster shop POSTER CRUSH: Art & Creativity | Comics & Fantasy Art | Events | Movies, TV & Gaming | Music | Sports, Autos and Bikes

Visit our main page for additional items Here.

Details

Blade Runner 5-Disc HD DVD The Final Cut Edition.

The discs are in great shape with minor wear. Outside paper sleeve is missing. Please review photos for condition details.

Specifications

Number of Discs: 5

Cast: Brion James | Daryl Hannah | Edward James Olmos | Harrison Ford | Joanna Cassidy | Joe Turkel | M. Emmet Walsh | Rutger Hauer | Sean Young | William Sanderson

Directors: Ridley Scott

Project Name: Blade Runner

Artists: John Alvin

Related Items

Categories

Action | Cult Cinema | Cult Cinema Icons | Featured | Movies & TV | Mystery | Posters - Reprints | Science Fiction | The Museum of Fantastic Art | Thrillers | Warner Bros.