Death Rattle No. 2 Comics Magazine (December 1985) Will Eisner, Kitchen Sink Press [352]

comicSKU: 201222-84037-1
Weight: 0.09 lbs
Condition: VF Very Fine - This item is used. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.

Product Types: Books | Magazines & Newspapers
Genres: Action | Adventure | Comedy | Comic Based | Fantasy
Studio: Kitchen Sink Press
Details

Death Rattle Comics Magazine (December 1985) with stories by Will Eisner, Rand Holmes and Jack Jaxon. published by Kitchen Sink Press.

The item is in very good shape with some wear. Please review photos for condition details.


Publication: Death Rattle
Contributors: Jack Jaxon | Rand Holmes | Will Eisner

